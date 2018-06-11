Suresh Raina to replace Ambati Rayudu in India’s ODI squad for England

The Board of Control for Cricket in India on Saturday announced that veteran Suresh Raina as the replacement for Ambati Rayudu for the upcoming One-day International series against England.
Rayudu, who had a stellar Indian Premier League season for Chennai Super Kings, was India’s first choice but on Friday, failed his yo-yo test, a mandatory fitness practice for players in recent times.
It is learnt that Rayudu, who had a major role in Chennai Super Kings’ victorious IPL campaign, performed well below-par in the range of 14 his test. The India and India A players are asked to achieve a 16.1 target. Earlier, there were reports that stated that Ajinkya Rahane, Krunal Pandya, Manish Pandey and Rishabh Pant were also in the fray as Rayudu’s replacement.
Raina also impressed in the IPL, where his CSK side made a triumphant return to the IPL after serving a two-year ban. India will play three ODIs in England, starting on July 12.
India’s ODI squad
India: Virat Kohli (c), Shikhar Dhawan, Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (wk), Dinesh Karthik, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Siddarth Kaul, Umesh Yadav