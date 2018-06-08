Fifa World Cup, Group F, Germany vs Mexico live: Ozil starts as defending champions begin campaign
Live updates from the first match of Group F.
Live updates
08:00 pm: Some numbers on Germany...
Germany have also played in most World Cup matches: 106
Most semi-final appearances: 13
Most finals: 8
Most goals by teams at World Cup:
Germany/West Germany - 224
Brazil - 221
Argentina - 131
Italy - 128
France - 104
What stunning pedigree at the highest level!
07:52 pm: Timo Werner and Hirving Lozano both start tonight and they are expected to be two of the breakout stars at Russia 2018:
Lozano
Temperamental but extremely gifted, Hirving Lozano followed in the footsteps of a number of Latin American stars by swapping home for an introductory taste of European football in the Netherlands. He hit 17 goals in 29 games in his debut season abroad as PSV Eindhoven won the Dutch title and has drawn comparisons with Luis Suarez – both for his ability and disposition – while placing Europe’s bigger clubs on alert. He has a knack for the spectacular, scoring the winner for Pachuca minutes into his professional debut, while needing just half an hour to find the net for PSV. At 22, the hope is “Chucky” will mature given time, with Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio counting on him to sparkle.
Werner
Regarded as the heir to Germany’s record goalscorer Miroslav Klose, Timo Werner already boasts vast Bundesliga experience and a tendency to deliver on the big occasions. The 22-year-old was the top scorer at last year’s Confederations Cup, won by Germany, and a return of seven goals in 12 appearances since his international debut in March 2017 suggests he will be a mainstay in the national team for the next decade. Armed with searing pace – he was clocked running 100 metres in 11.1 seconds – the RB Leipzig forward is a constant threat on the counter and thrives by hanging on the shoulder of the last defender. A deep run by Germany in Russia could set Werner up for a shot at the tournament’s golden boot.
07:45 pm: Alright, here we have the confirmed lineups for both the sides. There was some talk Mesut Ozil might not start but he does make the XI. And all eyes will be on Chicharito in the Mexican lineup.
07:37 pm: Here’s something to get you in the mood, if you are a Die Mannschaft man.
07:32 pm: In case you missed it, Costa Rica were downed by Serbia 1-0 in the first of the three matches today, here’s how that game went down.
07:25 pm: Team news starting to come in, here’s how Germany are lining up. No Marco Reus in the XI, as it was expected.
07:20 pm: In 2014, Germany defeated Portugal 4-0 to kick-off their title-winning campaign. Today, the face Mexico, arguably the second-best team in the group.
07:10 pm: Germany, the defending champions, are unbeaten in EIGHT World Cup games, their last defeat at the finals being the 1-0 defeat against Spain in 2010.
07:05 pm: Want an idea how excited the Mexico fans are? Here’s a cool video.
07:00 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of Germany’s first match of World Cup 2018 – the defending champions get their campaign underway in Russia. And their opponents today are Mexico. An easy win on the cards? Well, there are no easy wins at the World Cup, some would say. Given how ‘defending champions’ have fared in the last couple of World Cup finals, Germany wouldn’t want to take this one lightly.