KSS Shooting Championship: Adarsh Singh bags fourth gold, Mehuli Ghosh tops qualification

Haryana’s Adarsh Singh added to his gold tally as he topped the podium in both the 25m Standard Pistol senior and junior category (men) at the 18th KSS Memorial Shooting Championship on Sunday. Teenage Commonwealth Games medalist Mehuli Ghosh continued her good run of form to shoot a stunning 632.7 points in qualification to top the charts in 10m air rifle at the Dr. Karni Singh Shooting range in Delhi.
Adarsh raced away to a score of 576 while Indian Navy’s Rajat Kumar Yadav secured the silver with a score of 572 and Air Force’s Shivam Shukla got bronze after falling short of just one point. The Haryana shooter had earlier bagged the gold in the 25m rapid fire pistol team and individual junior category on Wednesday.
Vijayveer Sidhu from Chandigarh won the junior silver with 565 points while Maharashtra’s Sambhaji Zanzan Patil finished the podium at 563.
Ghosh, who had won the junior mixed team silver on Saturday, topped the qualification and will hope for a gold in the medal when she competes in the final on Monday.
Karnataka’s Meghana Sajjanar, who won the mixed team gold on Saturday, finished second with a score of 628 and Punjab’s Anjum Moudgil was right behind with a total score of 627.2. Elavenil Valaravian, who had shot a then world record qualification score of 631.4 at the Junior World Cup in Sydney in March, finished fourth with a score of 627.1.
China’s Yingjie Zhu holds the world record with 633.4 points in qualification.
RESULTS
10m Air Rifle Category (Qualification Round)
Mehuli Ghosh, West Bengal - 632.7
Meghana Sajjanar, Karnataka - 628
Anjum Moudgil, Punjab - 627.2
25m Standard Pistol Men
Adarsh Singh, Haryana - 576
Rajat Kumar Yadav, Navy - 572
Shivam Shukla, Air Force - 571
25m Standard Pistol Jr. Men
Adarsh Singh, Haryana - 576
Vijayveer Sidhu, Chandigarh - 565
Sambhaji Zanzan Patil, Maharashtra - 563