‘Mexico built a wall, Germany paid for it’: Twitter reacts to the defending champs’ stunning defeat

Mexico stunned holders Germany 1-0 in their opening World Cup match in Moscow on Sunday.
PSV Eindhoven winger Hirving Lozano fired the impressive Mexicans into a deserved 35th-minute lead and despite intense second-half pressure, Germany were unable to salvage an equaliser.
Joachim Loew’s side are attempting to become the first country since Brazil in 1962 to retain their title. But at the end of the day, they became the third defending champions in the last four World Cup finals to lose their opening match.
Mexico hit Germany on the counter repeatedly, and Germany had no response and 22-year-old Lozano grabbed his chance brilliantly.
Ultimately, 1-0 was a surprising scoreline, for a couple of reasons. First, of course, the defending champions lost. But more relevant to the 90 minutes that just went by, it was a flattering scoreline for Germany. Mexico could have won this by a much bigger margin
In the process of this defeat at the World Cup:
Germany have 7-game winning streak in openers snapped, last loss coming in 1982.
Germany lose for the first time since 2010 against Spain, ending a 8-match unbeaten run.
Germany lose to CONCACAF team for the 1st time in 8 matches.
Mexico win first match against Germany in 4 attempts.
Understandably the result social media on fire, with Germany coming under fire...
But the story of the night was of course, Mexico’s fantastic performance...
...with some desi touch.
But there was plenty of ‘Wall’ tweets and those are the ones that got us chuckling...
What a match. What a World Cup this is turning into!