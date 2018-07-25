Asian Games 2018

Fitness and playing at the top level is a catch-22 for Indian tennis: Ankita Bhambri

The coach cum manager of the Indian women tennis team for Asian Games is optimistic about a strong performance from the team in Indonesia.

by 
Ankita Bhmabri (Centre) with the Indian Fed Cup team. | AITA

Women’s tennis in India has been in a limbo of sorts over the last few years. Ever since Sania Mirza’s run to the top-30 a decade ago, everyone else has struggled to bridge the gap between the journeyman circuit and the top tournaments. There had been no Indian woman ranked in the WTA top 200 since Shikha Uberoi (2005) and Sunitha Rao (2008), both of whom were US citizens, till last year.

But the year 2018 has already seen progress on this front. In April, Ankita Raina breached the top-200 rankings in WTA singles chart and Karman Kaur Thandi joined her in July, becoming only the sixth Indian to break into the WTA Top-200. As of this week, there are two Indian in the Top 200, something that last happened almost a decade ago.

And this climb, according India’s Fed Cup captain Ankita Bhambri, has been a long time coming. For the women’s team’s coach cum manager at the Asian Games, it has always been a question of when the Indian women can start climbing up the ranks. And as someone who has experienced the grind of the tennis tour herself, she is optimistic of slow and steady rise.

“There has always been a huge gap as far as women’s tennis is concerned and there are not many opportunities. Plus it is always an unknown path for that single female coming from different cities. But now that Ankita and Karman are doing well, the other young bunch of players are moving up in the rankings. Slowly and steadily we will see them break into the top 200-150,” she told Scroll.in.

Ranking of Indian players on the WTA circuit as of August 6.
Ranking of Indian players on the WTA circuit as of August 6.

This year has seen some impressive performances from Indian women players. At the Fed Cup, Raina was unbeaten, registering wins over top 100 players like Lin Zhu of China and Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan to ensure India’s place in Asia/Oceania Group I. Thandi won her first singles title on ITF Pro circuit in Hong Kong, and more recently Rutuja Bhosale and Pranjala Yadlapalli won a $25K ITF doubles title.

This is a good sign heading into the Asian Games as well, where Ankita Raina, Karman Kaur Thandi, Rutuja Bhosale, Pranjala Yadlapalli, Riya Bhatia and doubles specialist Prarthna Thombare will hope to carry on India’s medal-winning track record.

“We have a strong team, all the top women players are in the team and I am really hopeful of a medal,” Bhambri added. Thombare, who had won the women’s doubles bronze with Mirza in 2014, will be the most experienced member of the team, along with Raina, who had also represented India in Incheon four years back.

And almost all of them have won trophies on the tour in the last few months with some good wins, which will give them confidence.

Bhambri gives the example of Indian male players who have only recently started getting some big wins on the ATP World Tour level. “The men have been playing for many years despite their wins or losses, but it is now that they are doing well. These results haven’t come overnight. It is a combined effort since a long time. Similarly for women, they have just started to see the results. It takes time, one or two years later we will probably see these girls also up there,” she added.

Catch-22 situation

While there are a combination of factors that have had an impact on Indian tennis, financial resources and injury management are two of the biggest areas that need to be worked on.

But while the former is out of the players’ hands, the latter often proves to be the biggest roadblock for Indian players on tour.

“It is a Catch-22 situation. Just when you start playing at the level and get those opportunities, your physical fitness is stretched. To be able to reach and play those tournaments against better opponents and improve your game, you have to be able to match them. But whether it is in terms of your physical ability on court or mental strength or ground strokes, it takes time for you to get there,” Bhambri, who also coaches budding players at Team Tennis in Delhi, explained.

“Injuries and layoffs are a part of the sport. One can’t prevent it. You keep trying to work hard on your physical fitness to be able to maintain the high level of tennis when you are going for tournaments. Since we Indians don’t have the luxury of travelling with coaches and physios, one has to manage them best by yourself. One has to learn to bounce back from an injury at a very early age to do well on tennis,” she elaborated.

“The game has become much more physical and people are more aware and the level at that stage has gone up in terms of sustainability. People are able to come back from injuries. Look at Rafa (Rafael Nadal) and Roger (Federer), raising the bar every single day,” she added with a laugh.

Moving in the right direction

As a player, coach, and manager working closely with India’s top players, Bhambri has observed the sport from close quarters. Her brother Yuki is India’s top-ranked singles player and sister Sanaa has played on the tour as well. And having seen all that, she believes that Indian tennis is moving in the right direction.

“Tennis in general needs a lot more support, and if financial pressure is taken away from the player, they might be able to get better results and perform in bigger tournament,” she explained.

Ankita Bhambri during her playing days. Image Credit: TONY ASHBY / AFP
Ankita Bhambri during her playing days. Image Credit: TONY ASHBY / AFP

This can prove to be even more beneficial for women as WTA allows on-court coaching on tour. “Having a coach watch your game and guide you on the things to be done right after the match is a necessary part of one’s career. You need to have a coach watching because in tennis there is no off season per say, most of the time is spent on tour. You may end up losing in the first round but the next five days are crucial to work on aspects that need more attention, so with a travelling coach it becomes easier.”

However, despite all the obstacles, Bhambri has seen a marked progress over the last few years.

“At my time I couldn’t see players playing the circuit so much. I remember playing 20 tournaments was a struggle, and there were no Google maps. Today travel has become more accessible and Indians are playing in every part of the world, so there are a lot more opportunities,’ she said.

But what gives her more satisfaction is the increase in number of female players.

“I have seen a lot more women in India take up the sport seriously and professionally. They are more dedicated and investing a lot more time and trying to make a career. There is a lot more awareness from parents and coaches as well, so it will be a better scenario for women in few years,” she informed.

While there are many positive signs – Raina’s performance in the Fed Cup and Thandi’s consistency – it is still a long road ahead. Or a ladder, as Bhambri puts it, from the $25K tournaments to the Grand Slam qualifiers and then the main draw. For now, it is a question of bridging the gap, one tournament at a time.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

The next Industrial Revolution is here – driven by the digitalization of manufacturing processes

Technologies such as Industry 4.0, IoT, robotics and Big Data analytics are transforming the manufacturing industry in a big way.

Shutterstock

The manufacturing industry across the world is seeing major changes, driven by globalization and increasing consumer demand. As per a report by the World Economic Forum and Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Ltd on the future of manufacturing, the ability to innovate at a quicker pace will be the major differentiating factor in the success of companies and countries.

This is substantiated by a PWC research which shows that across industries, the most innovative companies in the manufacturing sector grew 38% (2013 - 2016), about 11% year on year, while the least innovative manufacturers posted only a 10% growth over the same period.

Along with innovation in products, the transformation of manufacturing processes will also be essential for companies to remain competitive and maintain their profitability. This is where digital technologies can act as a potential game changer.

The digitalization of the manufacturing industry involves the integration of digital technologies in manufacturing processes across the value chain. Also referred to as Industry 4.0, digitalization is poised to reshape all aspects of the manufacturing industry and is being hailed as the next Industrial Revolution. Integral to Industry 4.0 is the ‘smart factory’, where devices are inter-connected, and processes are streamlined, thus ensuring greater productivity across the value chain, from design and development, to engineering and manufacturing and finally to service and logistics.

Internet of Things (IoT), robotics, artificial intelligence and Big Data analytics are some of the key technologies powering Industry 4.0. According to a report, Industry 4.0 will prompt manufacturers globally to invest $267 billion in technologies like IoT by 2020. Investments in digitalization can lead to excellent returns. Companies that have implemented digitalization solutions have almost halved their manufacturing cycle time through more efficient use of their production lines. With a single line now able to produce more than double the number of product variants as three lines in the conventional model, end to end digitalization has led to an almost 20% jump in productivity.

Digitalization and the Indian manufacturing industry

The Make in India program aims to increase the contribution of the manufacturing industry to the country’s GDP from 16% to 25% by 2022. India’s manufacturing sector could also potentially touch $1 trillion by 2025. However, to achieve these goals and for the industry to reach its potential, it must overcome the several internal and external obstacles that impede its growth. These include competition from other Asian countries, infrastructural deficiencies and lack of skilled manpower.

There is a common sentiment across big manufacturers that India lacks the eco-system for making sophisticated components. According to FICCI’s report on the readiness of Indian manufacturing to adopt advanced manufacturing trends, only 10% of companies have adopted new technologies for manufacturing, while 80% plan to adopt the same by 2020. This indicates a significant gap between the potential and the reality of India’s manufacturing industry.

The ‘Make in India’ vision of positioning India as a global manufacturing hub requires the industry to adopt innovative technologies. Digitalization can give the Indian industry an impetus to deliver products and services that match global standards, thereby getting access to global markets.

The policy, thus far, has received a favourable response as global tech giants have either set up or are in the process of setting up hi-tech manufacturing plants in India. Siemens, for instance, is helping companies in India gain a competitive advantage by integrating industry-specific software applications that optimise performance across the entire value chain.

The Digital Enterprise is Siemens’ solution portfolio for the digitalization of industries. It comprises of powerful software and future-proof automation solutions for industries and companies of all sizes. For the discrete industries, the Digital Enterprise Suite offers software and hardware solutions to seamlessly integrate and digitalize their entire value chain – including suppliers – from product design to service, all based on one data model. The result of this is a perfect digital copy of the value chain: the digital twin. This enables companies to perform simulation, testing, and optimization in a completely virtual environment.

The process industries benefit from Integrated Engineering to Integrated Operations by utilizing a continuous data model of the entire lifecycle of a plant that helps to increase flexibility and efficiency. Both offerings can be easily customized to meet the individual requirements of each sector and company, like specific simulation software for machines or entire plants.

Siemens has identified projects across industries and plans to upgrade these industries by connecting hardware, software and data. This seamless integration of state-of-the-art digital technologies to provide sustainable growth that benefits everyone is what Siemens calls ‘Ingenuity for Life’.

Case studies for technology-led changes

An example of the implementation of digitalization solutions from Siemens can be seen in the case of pharma major Cipla Ltd’s Kurkumbh factory.

Cipla needed a robust and flexible distributed control system to dispense and manage solvents for the manufacture of its APIs (active pharmaceutical ingredients used in many medicines). As part of the project, Siemens partnered with Cipla to install the DCS-SIMATIC PCS 7 control system and migrate from batch manufacturing to continuous manufacturing. By establishing the first ever flow Chemistry based API production system in India, Siemens has helped Cipla in significantly lowering floor space, time, wastage, energy and utility costs. This has also improved safety and product quality.

In yet another example, technology provided by Siemens helped a cement plant maximise its production capacity. Wonder Cement, a greenfield project set up by RK Marbles in Rajasthan, needed an automated system to improve productivity. Siemens’ solution called CEMAT used actual plant data to make precise predictions for quality parameters which were previously manually entered by operators. As a result, production efficiency was increased and operators were also freed up to work on other critical tasks. Additionally, emissions and energy consumption were lowered – a significant achievement for a typically energy intensive cement plant.

In the case of automobile major, Mahindra & Mahindra, Siemens’ involvement involved digitalizing the whole product development system. Siemens has partnered with the manufacturer to provide a holistic solution across the entire value chain, from design and planning to engineering and execution. This includes design and software solutions for Product Lifecycle Management, Siemens Technology for Powertrain (STP) and Integrated Automation. For Powertrain, the solutions include SINUMERIK, SINAMICS, SIMOTICS and SIMATIC controls and drives, besides CNC and PLC-controlled machines linked via the Profinet interface.

The above solutions helped the company puts its entire product lifecycle on a digital platform. This has led to multi-fold benefits – better time optimization, higher productivity, improved vehicle performance and quicker response to market requirements.

Siemens is using its global expertise to guide Indian industries through their digital transformation. With the right technologies in place, India can see a significant improvement in design and engineering, cutting product development time by as much as 30%. Besides, digital technologies driven by ‘Ingenuity for Life’ can help Indian manufacturers achieve energy efficiency and ensure variety and flexibility in their product offerings while maintaining quality.

Play

The above examples of successful implementation of digitalization are just some of the examples of ‘Ingenuity for Life’ in action. To learn more about Siemens’ push to digitalize India’s manufacturing sector, see here.

This article was produced on behalf of Siemens by the Scroll.in marketing team and not by the Scroll.in editorial staff.