India’s Rutuja Bhosale and Pranjala Yadlapalli won the doubles title at the $25K ITF tournament at Nonthaburi, Thailand. The Indian pair beat second seeds Pei Hsuan Chen and Fang-Hsien Wu 7-5,6-2 to win the title.

However, Bhosale, who had beaten Ankita Raina in singles a day before, lost in the singles sixth seed Hiroko Kuwata 6-2, 6-1.

On the Challenger circuit, Saketh Myneni’s good run at the President’s Cup ATP Challenger tournament in Kazakhstan came to an end after a tough loss. The Indian went down to Daniel Brands 4-6, 7-6(10), 5-7 in the quarter-final.

On the ATP Tour, after Ramkumar Ramanathan reached his first semi-final, two more Indians reached the last four at the Hall of Fame Tennis Championships at Newport, with their respective doubles partners.

Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and his American partner Austin Krajicek knocked out Leander Paes and Jamie Cerretani in the doubles quarterfinals. The Indian veteran’s comeback ended with the 3-6, 6-7(3) loss.

Jeevan and Krajicek, who had toppled top seeds Nicholas Monroe and John-Patrick Smith in the first round, will face fourth seeds Spain’s Marcelo Arevalo and Mexico’s Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela in the semifinals.

In-form Divij Sharan and his partner Jackson Withrow, seeded second, defeated Australia’s Matthew Ebden and Ukraine’s Sergiy Stakhovsky 7-6 (4), 6-3 to set up a semifinal clash with New Zealand’s Artem Sitak and Israel’s Janathan Erlich, who saw off third seeds India’s Purav Raja and British Ken Skupski 4-6, 6-3, 10-8.

At the F11 Futures event in China, second seed Aryan Goveas bowed out after retiring mid-match to Runhao Hua.

At the ITF $15K tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, Zeel Desai, seeded third, reached the semi-final with a 6-2,7-6(3) win over Ayaka Okuno while eighth seed Mahak Jain advanced after Kanika Vaidya retired. Desai advanced to the doubles final with partner Mana Ayukawa.