It was the most agonising way for Japan to go out of the World Cup. Their players slumped to the turf as Nacer Chadli slammed the ball into the net at the end of a 94th-minute counter-attack, the last move of the game in Rostov-on-Don allowing Belgium to clinch a stunning 3-2 victory and a place in the quarter-finals.

Among the pre-tournament favourites in Russia, Eden Hazard and the Belgians march on to a last-eight meeting with Brazil. Japan were terrific and within touching distance of going where only two Asian team have.

With Maya Yoshida marshalling their back line and Eiji Kawashima – a goalkeeper whose teams have been relegated in both Scotland and France in the past three seasons – making several vital interceptions. Genki Haraguchi and Takashi Inui scored two well-taken goals to put Japan 2-0 up before the Red Devils made a heroic fightback. Japan earned widespread praise following their dalliance with beating all odds and progressing to the last-eight for the first time.

So heart broken for Japan 💔 .. they almost made the fairy tale come true .. total respect 🙏 A fluke, height difference and then ambition did the underdogs spirited fight in.. hold your heads high #BELJPN pic.twitter.com/9qZ32kZWoe — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) July 2, 2018

I generally speak a lot post match but right now I am just speechless.....!!!!

What a match

What a story

What a world cup

What a sport....



Football bloody hell....!!!!



Best sport on this planet and best world cup ever in the history.....!!!!!#BELJPN #WorldCup #JPN #BEL — Abhradeep Saha (@angry_rantman) July 2, 2018

