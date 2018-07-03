Germany coach Joachim Low will remain in his job despite the World Cup holders’ elimination in the group phase in Russia, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Tuesday.

The DFB said Low, who has been in the job for 12 years, had told German football chiefs he wanted to carry on and oversee the “reconstruction” of the team.

The federation also stated that Low, who led Germany to the World Cup title in Brazil in 2014, that he continued to enjoy “the support of the entire leadership” despite the team’s failure to reach the knockout stage for the first time in 80 years. Germany finished bottom of their group after defeats to Mexico and South Korea. Shortly before the World Cup, Low signed a contract extension until the 2022 World Cup.