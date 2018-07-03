World Cup, round of 16 as it happened: Eric Dier scores winning penalty as England make quarters
For the first time in World Cup history, England won a penalty shoot-out as Carlos Bacca missed his penalty but Dier kept his nerve to score.
Colombia 1 - 1 England
57: Harry Kane (penalty)
90+3’: Yerry Mina
Penalties: Colombia 3-4 England
Radamel Falcao: Score
Harry Kane: Score
Juan Cuadrado: Score
Marcus Rashford: Score
Luis Muriel: Score
Jordan Henderson: Miss
Mateus Uribe: Miss
Kieran Trippier: Score
Carlos Bacca: Miss
Eric Dier: Score
Preview: A different kind of pressure on England and Gareth Southgate. Read here.
We have our 8 eight quarter-finalists, two South American and six European sides.
The quarter-final line-up is as follows:
Uruguay vs France
Brazil vs Belgium
Russia vs Spain
Sweden vs England
Four penalty shoot-outs and England have managed to finally win one. This is a new England, perhaps and maybe, just maybe, Gareth Southgate’s men are onto something special here. Drama at the Spartak Stadium but a new dawn for the Three Lions.
SCORE!!! England win 4-3 on penalties!!
Eric Dier hits it low and hard. This is the FIRST TIME, FIRST TIME EVER in World Cups that England have won it from the spot.
MISS!!! 3-3
Bacca’s penalty is down the middle and Pickford’s hand saves it.
SCORE!!! 3-3
Trippier steps up, but it’s a classic penalty. We’re all level again.
MISS!! 3-2 Colombia
Uribe goes for power, and it hits the crossbar and bounces out. England are still in this.
MISS!!! 3-2 Colombia
Henderson with a good penalty, but Ospina with a brilliant save.
SCORE!!! 3-2 Colombia
Muriel sends Pickford the wrong way and it’s in.
SCORE!!! 2-2
Rashford stutters, but rifles it low and hard to the goalie’s left.
SCORE!!! 2-1 Colombia
Unstoppable from Cuadrado, planting it into the top left.
SCORE!!! 1-1
Kane, as cool as you’d like, slots it in to the far left.
SCORE!!! 1-0 Colombia
Radamel Falcao with a blistering penalty down the middle.
Colombia will go first. Remember, all the teams that have gone first have lost in shoot-outs at this World Cup.
The 121 minutes have finished and it ends 1-1.
30 minutes of extra time fails to separate the teams and we have penalties.
England have played 3 shoot-outs, lost 3. For Southgate’s men to progress, history will have to be re-written.
117’: Three minues away from penalties. 1-1.
England are headed for a 4th shoot-out, and they have lost all of their previous 3 at World Cups.
112’: Rose with a great chance. 1-1.
Can’t convert it though. Marcus Rashford comes on, possibly to take a penalty. He replaces Walker, as England revert to a back 4.
106’: The last 15 minutes of the game are upon us. 1-1.
104’: Falcao gets in between Stones and Maguire
But the Leicester City defender recovers well to deny the ex-Atletico Madrid man a free header. 1-1.
101’: Cuadrado with a cross. 1-1.
Bacca gets his head to it but England get it out for a corner. Mina gets his head onto the end of another corner but can’t guide it home. Danny Rose comes on for Young.
96’: This game has gone back and forth. 1-1.
Colombia now in the ascendancy in the first half of extra-time. Some tired English legs out there.
93’: ICYMI
Yerry Mina became the first man since Miroslav Klose in 2002 to score three headed goals at a World Cup, and only the fifth defender since 1966 to score 3 or more at a single edition. 1-1.
91’: Extra-time kicks off. It’s a battle of nerves now. 1-1.
That’s the end of regulation time. 1-1.
England had one and a half feet in the quarter-finals but Yerry Mina refused to let Colombia’s hopes die. Harry Kane had given his team the lead through a penalty but a late header by the Barcelona centre-back means that we have 30 more minutes.
90+3’: GOAALL!! Colombia equalise. 1-1.
Yerry Mina towers over the English defenders with his header, his third in as many games. This game is now almost surely headed to extra-time.
90’: Five minutes of stoppage time for England to hold onto a 1-0 lead.
Five minutes is what separates the 1966 winners from a first knock-out round win since 2006, when they defeated Ecuador 1-0 via a David Beckham free-kick.
88’: Another round of substitutions. England trail 1-0.
And they bring on Jamie Vardy for Raheem Sterling. Luis Muriel comes on for Juan Quintero in Pekerman’s last throw of the dice.
86’: FALCAO! Still 1-0 England
Mojica with a superb left-footed cross but El Tigre can’t keep his header down. The chances are racking up for Colombia.
82’: COLOMBIA ARE 3-ON-2!!
Kyle Walker with a terrible backpass, as Bacca intercepts, passes it to Cuadrado, who blazes it over. That was Colombia’s golden chance but they squander it and still trail 0-1.
80’: Both sides with changes, as Colombia trail 0-1.
Uribe replaces Carlos Sanchez, as Dele Alli goes off for Eric Dier. England have a free-kick which amounts to nothing.
77’: England with a fast break, as they lead 1-0.
Davinson Sanchez slides it with a perfect tackle on Lingard, as the Three Lions want a penalty. Referee Geiger says nothing doing.
73’: Lingard gets in behind the defence. England lead 1-0.
Can’t direct the low cross to Kane. That ball might have killed Colombia’s World Cup hopes off.
69’: Lingard with a stomp on Carlos Sanchez. Colombia trail 0-1.
The Manchester United man can’t dance his way out of this one, he’s booked. Referee Mark Geiger losing control of this game bit by bit.
67’: Ashley Young with a cross. 1-0 England.
No one to take advantage of it. The Three Lions lead but Colombia have looked lack-lustre.
63’: Dele Alli heads it wide. 1-0 England.
Falcao becomes the 4th Colombian to be booked. Bacca comes on and is immediately booked for up-ending Stones. Colombia now have 5 yellows.
62’: Colombia with their first change, as they trail 0-1.
Carlos Bacca replaces Lerma. This is an attacking change for Los Cafeteros.
58’: Falcao on the ground. England lead 1-0.
John Stones is accused of a stamp but the referee waves it off. James Rodriguez can’t bear to watch from the stands.
56’: GOAALLL!!! England lead 1-0.
Harry Kane takes the spot-kick down the middle. Ospina dives to the left, and the English are a goal to the good.
54’: PENALTY!! England with a spot-kick.
Harry Kane is wrestled to the ground by Carlos Sanchez, who is booked. Kane could get his 6th goal of the tournament here.
53’: Young with the resulting free-kick. 0-0.
Davinson Sanchez rises highest to avoid a potentially dangerous situation. A corner to follow for England.
50’: Colombia could become the third South American nation to progress. 0-0.
Argentina are out, but Brazil and Uruguay are through. In comparison, five European sides have made the quarter-finals. Arias is shown a yellow for clattering Kane on the head.
46’: The second half kicks home? Is football coming home...or are ENGLAND? 0-0.
FIGHT MODE ON!
Colombia are getting under England’s skin. It hasn’t paid off thus far with the young Lions maintaining their composure but tempers are frayed. The second half might not get any better.
It’s been 12 years since England won a World Cup game with the half-time score 0-0. Colombia meanwhile have won their last three such matches. England have eight shots, while Colombia have had four, but both with a single attempt on target.
Half-time and it’s goal-less at the Spartak Stadium.
Lots of off-the-ball action but no real penetration from either time. It’s been a struggle for England as Colombia’s midfield have shackled their attacking play. The South Americans have been comfortable in sitting deep and seeing the half out, with minimum fuss.
Plus Wilmar Barrios received a yellow for a headbutt on Jordan Henderson, which could so easily have been red.
45+1’: Quintero with a shot. 0-0.
It’s on target but it’s harmless as Pickford gathers. At the other end, Lingard blazes over. More action in stoppage time than in the entirety of the half.
43’: Kane with a shot from distance. 0-0.
It goes harmlessly wide though. This time, it’s Sterling decking Mina who’s almost a foot taller than him. The referee has to intervene once again.
40’: Barrios with a headbutt on Henderson. 0-0.
Tempers flaring at the Spartak Stadium as the Liverpool man goes down. Referee gives the Colombia man a yellow. These teams have been at each others’ throats throughout.
36’: The game’s heating up. 0-0.
Maguire and Cuadrado getting involved in a tussle. Will hot blood claim a victim tonight or will we end with 22 men?
Fun Fact: Jose Pekerman and Gareth Southgate share a birthday and were born on September 3, 21 years apart.
30’: Falcao and Trippier exchange words. 0-0.
The England right wing-back went in strongly on El Tigre and it results in a heated exchange.
27’: Trippier with a corner. 0-0.
The ball is out and Colombia try to dash but they’re unable to take advantage on the break.
24’: Colombia making a foray forward. 0-0.
Los Cafeteros are unable to produce much because of their deep-seated midfield. Falcao has been deprived of service.
20’: England settle into a passing rhythm. 0-0.
Colombia are compact with their army of defensive midfielders and are making it tough.
16’: Lingard crosses it to Kane. 0-0.
The striker heads it across a tight angle as the ball ends up on the roof of the net. Danger signs for Los Cafeteros.
13’: Sterling has a shot. 0-0.
It is blocked easily by Davinson Sanchez. Colombia withstanding some early pressure.
9’: Colombia turn over possession in midfield. 0-0.
Kane steals it and the ball makes it to England’s left. It goes out as Young has another corner to deliver. However, the referee penalises John Stones for off-the-ball tugs.
6’: England with an early corner. 0-0.
Ospina catches Young’s delivery easily. Safe hands from the Arsenal goalie.
4’: England taking their time to settle on the ball. 0-0.
Colombia seize early initiative but the Three Lions are able to play it out of the back.
1’: We have kick-off with England in the red and Colombia in their traditional yellow. 0-0.
11:28 pm: The teams are out there. The national anthems are done. We’re almost set for this World Cup’s last game at the Spartak Stadium.
11:20 pm: The key for Colombia could lie in their defensive midfield trio of Wilmar Barrios, Jefferson Lerma and Carlos Sanchez. Pekerman obviously wants to close the gaps in the middle and suffocate England of the ball and space. The more isolated Kane is, the better Colombia’s chances tonight.
11:11 pm: England are the also the last team in World Cup history to prevent Colombia from scoring... in that 2-0 win in 1998.
11:05 PM: More coincidence than anything we suppose, but good for Henderson...
11:00 pm: James Rodriguez is completely unavailable for this game and will not come on as a substitute. England have won the first battle before stepping onto the pitch. The 2014 Golden Boot winner with 6 goals in the last edition will be the biggest miss for Pekerman’s side.
10:55 pm: Michael Owen scored a hat-trick in England’s 3-2 win the last time they faced Colombia. Mario Yepes and Aldo Ramirez scored for the South Americans at a friendly defeat in New York.
10:45 pm: Colombia’s Argentine coach Jose Pekerman has faced England twice before, with mixed results. As coach of the senior Albiceleste team in 2005, he lost to Sven Goran Eriksson’s team 2-3 in Geneva. In charge of the Under-20 team in 1997, his Argentina side beat the young Lions 2-1 in the Round of 16 at the U-20 World Cup.
10:35 pm: BIG NEWS for Colombia, and for England. No James Rodriguez for the South Americans tonight as Radamel Falcao leads the line and the team tonight. The Juans, Cuadrado and Quintero will be key for Colombia to break through.
10:25 pm: Colombia have never defeated England in 5 meetings. They have played five, with two draws and three losses for Los Cafeteros. The only time that these two crossed paths at the World Cup, England ran out 2-0 winners with Darren Anderton and David Beckham scoring the goals. Southgate was an unused substitute on that occasion.
10:20 pm: England have released their line-up and Gareth Southgate looks to have stuck to his 3-4-2-1 formation, with captain Kane leading the line for the Three Lions. He is supported by Dele Alli, Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard up front.
10:15 pm: Spain’s shock exit has thrown this half of the draw wide open. With the winner of this facing Sweden for a spot in the semi-finals, big incentive for both sides to go for the win today. If the match comes close to Belgium-Japan, we are set for a cracker.
10:04 pm: Kane, the tournament’s top marksman with five goals in two matches, will be desperate to get back on the scoresheet as he hunts the Golden Boot. Dele Alli is fully fit and could return in midfield after missing the past two games, but Colombia star James Rodriguez remains a doubt.
The Bayern Munich midfielder limped off with a calf problem during the first half of Colombia’s 1-0 win over Senegal but Pekerman said the injury was not serious.
We should find out soon if he starts...
09:53 pm: And after Sweden’s 1-0 win against Switzerland, here’s how the bracket looks at Russia 2018.
09:50 pm: Despite a growing sense of optimism over England’s chances in Russia, manager Southgate is warning his team against thinking too far ahead. England, who won the World Cup in 1966, have a dreadful record in major tournaments, and have not won a knockout match since they beat Ecuador in the 2006 World Cup.
“I think we’ve been in this position before many times over the last however many years,” Southgate said. “It’s pointless about us even thinking about what might happen after [Colombia]. We’re focusing on the performance and then maybe things will fall into place.”
Southgate used England’s shock defeat to tiny Iceland in the last 16 at Euro 2016 as a warning not to get carried away. England scored eight goals in their opening two matches, beating Tunisia 2-1 with a late Kane goal before thrashing Panama 6-1. They then lost 1-0 to Belgium as Southgate made wholesale changes.
09:45 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of a tasty round of 16 fixture at Russia 2018. Colombia take on England. With all the talks of ‘it is coming home,’ England finally get back to action tonight and awaiting them are 2014 quarter-finalists Colombia. A significantly tougher test than any they have faced (we are not including that Belgium match, sorry) and it’s time to see if the renewed optimism surrounding the Three Lions carries on further at this World Cup.
England chase their first win in a tournament knockout match for 12 years on Tuesday as they face Colombia after the World Cup draw opened up invitingly for Harry Kane’s team. In a tournament full of surprises, Gareth Southgate’s young England team are the only former champions left in the lower half of the draw following the shock exit of Spain.
If England get past Jose Pekerman’s tough South American side in Moscow, they would play the winners of Tuesday’s other last-16 tie between Sweden and Switzerland before a potential semi-final against Russia or Croatia. Brazil and France lurk in the top half of the draw but Lionel Messi’s Argentina and Cristiano Ronaldo’s Portugal are out.