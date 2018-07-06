Alexander Zverev avoided a shock Wimbledon exit as the world number three battled back to beat American youngster Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-2 on Friday while top seed Roger Federer continued his good form, reaching the second week without dropping a set.

Federer took his consecutive sets won at Wimbledon to 29 in what was his 200th career grass court match.

The eight-time champion will face French 22nd seed Adrian Mannarino on Monday for a place in the quarter-finals.

“I was happy to stay clam and finish off the job. I thought I did very well today,” said the 36-year-old 20-time Slam winner.

“I created more chances in the second set and was always able to stay pretty clean on my own service games.”

Stefanos Tsitsipas became the first Greek man in the Open era to make the last 16 of a Slam as the 31st seed beat Italian qualifier Thomas Fabbiano 6-2, 6-1, 6-4.

The 19-year-old will faces US ninth seed John Isner for a place in the quarter-finals.

Zverev had just lost the third set when bad light forced play to be suspended late on Thursday evening.

But the 21-year-old German has plenty of practice at scrambling out of trouble after three times winning from two sets to one down at the recent French Open.

He staged another impressive escape act on Court One, winning the final two sets to move into the third round.

Zverev will face Latvian qualifier Ernests Gulbis for a place in the last 16.

Alexander Zverev defeats Taylor Fritz 6-4, 5-7, 6-7(0), 6-1, 6-2 to book a spot in the third round of #Wimbledon for a third straight year

“Stopping yesterday two sets to one down was not a nice feeling, but I came out today and knew I would have chances,” Zverev said.

“I think the last two sets here showed my progress. I played well on clay, so it’s coming together slowly.

“I’m preparing the best I can. This match showed I can’t take anything for granted.”

After enjoying the best Grand Slam run of his career when he made the French Open quarter-finals last month, Zverev is hoping to reach the last eight at Wimbledon for the first time.

He was beaten in the fourth round last year.

Following early exits for Swiss 16th seed Borna Coric and Canadian world number 25 Denis Shapovalov, Zverev’s win was a boost for the group of young prodigies branded the sport’s ‘NextGen’ stars by the ATP.

Like Zverev, the 20-year-old Fritz is a former junior world number one ear-marked for great things but yet to truly arrive at the highest level.

Fritz, ranked 68th, has strong tennis genes as his mother Kathy reached the Wimbledon last 16 in 1977.

But, looking for first win over a top five player, he let Zverev off the hook with a disappointing collapse.

Results

2nd rd

Alexander Zverev (GER x4) bt Taylor Fritz (USA) 6-4, 5-7, 6-7 (0/7), 6-1, 6-2

3rd rd

Roger Federer (SUI x1) bt Jan-Lennard Struff (GER) 6-3, 7-5, 6-2

Adrian Mannarino (FRA x22) bt Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 5-7, 6-3

Gael Monfils (FRA) bt Sam Querrey (USA x11) 5-7, 6-4, 6-4, 6-2

Kevin Anderson (RSA x8) bt Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER x25) 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

Mackenzie McDonald (USA) bt Guido Pella (ARG) 6-4, 6-4, 7-6 (8/6)

John Isner (USA x9) bt Radu Albot (MDA) 6-3, 6-3, 6-4

Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE x31) bt Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 6-2, 6-1, 6-4

Suspended due to darkness:

Milos Raonic (CAN x13) leads Denis Novak (AUT) 7-6 (7/5), 4-6, 6-5