Is football going home, after all?
England comfortably beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years and send their fans into dreamland, chanting ‘football’s coming home!’ in Samara.
Harry Maguire headed England ahead from a corner in the first half in Samara and Dele Alli doubled the lead with just over half an hour to go. It was a performance where it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say England didn’t break a sweat – as professional and clinical as it could be in the last eight of a World Cup.
England had 12 attempts on goal, but only two on target. Ultimately, those two efforts were enough for them to coast through to a relatively comfortable win.
Jordan Pickford was immense in goal and will cherish a first clean sheet of the tournament.
England will play the winner of the Russia v Croatia quarter-final that takes place in Sochi later on Saturday.
Twitter was abuzz with, what else but, a feeling of #ItsComingHome.
Jordan Pickford’s performance came in for special praise.