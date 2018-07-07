Is football going home, after all?

England comfortably beat Sweden 2-0 on Saturday to reach the World Cup semi-finals for the first time in 28 years and send their fans into dreamland, chanting ‘football’s coming home!’ in Samara.

Harry Maguire headed England ahead from a corner in the first half in Samara and Dele Alli doubled the lead with just over half an hour to go. It was a performance where it wouldn’t be an exaggeration to say England didn’t break a sweat – as professional and clinical as it could be in the last eight of a World Cup.

England had 12 attempts on goal, but only two on target. Ultimately, those two efforts were enough for them to coast through to a relatively comfortable win.

Jordan Pickford was immense in goal and will cherish a first clean sheet of the tournament.

England will play the winner of the Russia v Croatia quarter-final that takes place in Sochi later on Saturday.

Twitter was abuzz with, what else but, a feeling of #ItsComingHome.

You wanted to make history @England and you are doing just that. This has been an incredible #WorldCup run and we’ve enjoyed every minute. You deserve this moment – Football’s Coming Home! W — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) July 7, 2018

It’s Coming Home... big performance from the boys! Semi Final here we come 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏆 #WorldCup #ENG pic.twitter.com/lcJet7v6Fe — Rio Ferdinand (@rioferdy5) July 7, 2018

England to Sweden pic.twitter.com/chSA3ZY3C7 — Sahil Rizwan (@SahilRiz) July 7, 2018

Exclusive statement from World Cup: pic.twitter.com/rwpKxlCHZu — Mostly Offline Send Email Instead (@sidin) July 7, 2018

WE ARE IN A WORLD CUP SEMI-FINAL! Can we all just take a second, sit down and think about this It’s unbelievable!! 😭 👍🏻🔥 first time since 1990 #ItsComingHome #threelions #England #WorldCup — Olly Murs (@ollyofficial) July 7, 2018

Everyone round ours Wednesday! It’s coming home!!!! ⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️⚽️ #WorldCup — James Anderson (@jimmy9) July 7, 2018

I cannot believe im writing this.



England are in the #WorldCup semi finals.



Just wow. I'm literally crying right now. I can't believe this is real.



Well played #SWE — Stylosa (@unitlostgaming) July 7, 2018

Still can't believe how easy this route has been for #eng. This isn't the #WorldCup , it's the bloody 50CC Mushroom Cup 😉 — Chris Scullion (@scully1888) July 7, 2018

I never thought it would happen and I can’t believe I’m saying this. But I genuinely think Tottenham might be in with a chance of winning a trophy here. #worldcup — Jack Whitehall (@jackwhitehall) July 7, 2018

If England win the World Cup, I’m naming my first born Gareth Southgate. I don’t care if it’s a boy or girl. — - (@AnfieldRd96) July 7, 2018

Blimey....It’s supposed to be harder than this. Actually I’ll shut up. Long way to go. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) July 7, 2018

At this point I'm willing to entertain the idea that it might just be coming home. #WorldCup — Gentleman Jack Gallagher (@GentlemanJackG) July 7, 2018

Jordan Pickford’s performance came in for special praise.