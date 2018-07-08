Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties on Saturday to set up a World Cup semi-final against England after a dramatic match full of twists and turns.
The game finished 2-2 after extra-time following a late equaliser by Russia’s Mario Fernandes, who had yet a bigger role to play in the final outcome.
Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give the hosts the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.
Croatia’s Domagoj Vida broke the deadlock in extra-time, getting his head to the ball from a corner to score in the 101st minute but Fernandes headed home from a free-kick just five minutes before the end in Sochi.
In the shootout, however, Russia could not show the efficiency in scoring like they did against Spain, with Smolov and Fernandes missing their penalties. Danijel Subasic, who was playing with an injury since the 86th minute, was once again the hero for Croatia while Ivan Rakitic struck home the winning penalty for the second match running.
As the commentator put it – “Russia dissolves into tears, Croatia’s cream raises to the top” – it was heartbreak for the hosts, and joy for the Croats.
There was plenty of praise for Russia, for being good hosts and giving it their all on the pitch as well.
That dramatic penalty shootout was immediately followed by folks looking forward to England v Croatia.
Yes, there were plenty of political jibes, of course.
But ultimately, the thought was all about what an incredible World Cup this has been!