Croatia beat Russia 4-3 on penalties on Saturday to set up a World Cup semi-final against England after a dramatic match full of twists and turns.

The game finished 2-2 after extra-time following a late equaliser by Russia’s Mario Fernandes, who had yet a bigger role to play in the final outcome.

Denis Cheryshev struck a stunning opener from distance to give the hosts the lead in the 31st minute but Croatia equalised through Andrej Kramaric just eight minutes later.

Croatia’s Domagoj Vida broke the deadlock in extra-time, getting his head to the ball from a corner to score in the 101st minute but Fernandes headed home from a free-kick just five minutes before the end in Sochi.

In the shootout, however, Russia could not show the efficiency in scoring like they did against Spain, with Smolov and Fernandes missing their penalties. Danijel Subasic, who was playing with an injury since the 86th minute, was once again the hero for Croatia while Ivan Rakitic struck home the winning penalty for the second match running.

As the commentator put it – “Russia dissolves into tears, Croatia’s cream raises to the top” – it was heartbreak for the hosts, and joy for the Croats.

There was plenty of praise for Russia, for being good hosts and giving it their all on the pitch as well.

This is going up in my list of favourite world cups ever! #BELFRA and #ENGCRO Epic! The last QF was a classic. Hard luck #Russia! Amazing hosts! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) July 7, 2018

Russia out. They’ve hosted a great tournament but their incredible run ends in the quarters. England v Croatia for a place in the #WorldCup final next Wednesday. — Dan Walker (@mrdanwalker) July 7, 2018

What a game!!!! Croatia deserves it, and what an amazing run Russia had. #CroatiavsRussia #worldcup — Bianna Golodryga (@biannagolodryga) July 7, 2018

Russia deserve all the credits, they played well today as they did during the whole world cup, and if they were a bit luckier, they could have gone even further 💪 Huge respect 👏👏👏 #WorldCup #RUSCRO — Krisztina 🇭🇷 (@xtinap1) July 7, 2018

Russia played better than Germany! — Russian Market (@russian_market) July 7, 2018

Russia, you’ve been an absolute pleasure and surely exceeded everyone’s expectations both on and off the pitch. This has been the best World Cup in my memory, and Russia have a huge part to play in that. — Michael Limbs (@MichaelTimbs) July 7, 2018

Congratulations to Croatia 🇭🇷 for going through but hats off for Russia 🇷🇺 — Mido (@midoahm) July 7, 2018

That dramatic penalty shootout was immediately followed by folks looking forward to England v Croatia.

15 - Luka Modric made 15 recoveries v Russia, no outfield player made more recoveries in a World Cup 2018 game (Marcelo also 15 v Switzerland). Captain. pic.twitter.com/Bq0iA2TOFY — OptaJohan (@OptaJohan) July 7, 2018

If Modrić wins the World Cup, then I’m totally on board with him winning the Ballon d’Or. Time to cement his GOAT status. — Dharma Bhagalia🇭🇷 (@Kloppholic) July 7, 2018

Gutted that Russia are out. I wanted them to be beaten by us. — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) July 7, 2018

Feel for Russia 🇷🇺

But correct result.

England 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 have unfinished business with Croatia.#ItsCominHome #RUSCRO — Omid Djalili (@omid9) July 7, 2018

Russia played a good game but the other side kept Croatian chances and when it came down to the shootout they couldn’t Putin enough penalty kicks — Adam Serwer 🍝 (@AdamSerwer) July 7, 2018

Holy hell those penalty kicks were insane. #WorldCup — Meg Turney (@megturney) July 7, 2018

Me after scoring the goal that eliminates Russia in Russia pic.twitter.com/QTohXJmeP8 — Lifelong Croatia fan 🇭🇷 (@JasonKirkSBN) July 7, 2018

Yes, there were plenty of political jibes, of course.

Trump probably needs to call his boss and console him. #WorldCup — Wil 'this account mocks fascists' Wheaton (@wilw) July 7, 2018

In fairness to Russia, winning a US election and a World Cup is a lot to ask in such a short period of time. — Rob Tychkowski (@Rob_Tychkowski) July 7, 2018

Croatia - the last country to join the EU - vs. England - the first country to try and leave it. — George Eaton (@georgeeaton) July 7, 2018

But ultimately, the thought was all about what an incredible World Cup this has been!

Only four more games and the 2018 World Cup is over.



Do not go gentle into that good night.

Rage, rage against the dying of the light. — Peter Miller (@TheCricketGeek) July 7, 2018

So, England will play Croatia in Wednesday’s semi-final but got to say well done to hosts Russia, they proved to be an exciting surprise. What a thrilling game, it’s the #WorldCup that just keeps giving. — Hayley McQueen (@HayleyMcQueen) July 7, 2018

🐐 World Cup without doubt — Rehan Ulhaq (@Rehan_ulhaq) July 7, 2018

Just 4 more games left in World Cup 2018. One of those is the 3rd place playoff. Getting withdrawal symptoms just thinking about it — Men in Blazers (@MenInBlazers) July 7, 2018

Croatia, a country with 4 million people, just beat Russia, a country with 144 million people. The World Cup is amazing. — Jon Acuff (@JonAcuff) July 7, 2018

Population of countries in the World Cup semifinals:



France: 65 million

England: 53 million

Belgium: 11.5 million

Croatia: 4.2 million — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) July 7, 2018

This World Cup 😳 — DJ SNAKE (@djsnake) July 7, 2018