Star guard Devin Booker signed a maximum contract extension with the Phoenix Suns on Saturday worth a reported $158 million over five years.

“We are thrilled to announce this contract extension with Devin,” Suns general manager Ryan McDonough said in a statement. “’Book’ has been a pillar for the Suns franchise ever since he arrived in Phoenix in 2015. Devin and the team both wanted to extend his agreement with the club as long as we possibly could.”

Booker, 21, said he was “humbled and honored” to make a long term commitment to the Suns.

“Thank you to the Suns for drafting me and believing in me,” he said.

Through his first three seasons with the Suns, Booker has averaged 19.8 points, 3.5 assists and 3.3 rebounds in 208 games. On March 24, 2017, Booker scored a franchise record 70 points at Boston, becoming just the sixth player in NBA history to record a 70-point game.

Booker averaged 24.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists per game last season, making him one of nine players in the league and the youngest to average at least 24 points, four rebounds and four assists per game. Booker has 4,120 career points and eclipsed the 4,000-point mark on March 2, 2018, at the age of 21 years, 123 days old. The only two NBA players to reach 4,000 points at a younger age are LeBron James and Kevin Durant.