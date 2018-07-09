FIFA World Cup

World Cup: Expansive Belgium versus pragmatic France could decide the 2018 champions

Belgium are in a semi-final after 32 years and look to match the 1998 champions in most departments.

AFP

The last time Belgium reached a World Cup semi-final, back in 1986, only Vincent Kompany of their current 23-man squad was born.

Argentina defeated the Red Devils 2-0 courtesy of a Diego Maradona brace, and 32 years later, they will look to avoid a similar fate against France. Four years ago in Brazil, the highly-touted Belgian squad lost to the Albiceleste 1-0 in the quarter-finals, limping out rather meekly.

If the squad was deemed too young to compete in 2014, then Euro 2016 was surely a full-blown choke, as they lost to a Welsh team that didn’t make it to Russia.

When they defeated Brazil 2-1 in the 2018 World Cup quarter-finals, Belgian football would have rejoiced. It was memorable in more ways than one.

Roberto Martinez came out and spoke about the belief coursing through the team’s veins in the aftermath of the victory over the five-time champions. Although they had been threatening to upset the world order for years, this was the moment that Belgium had truly arrived.

Of course, it wasn’t pretty. Brazil bombarded them in the first 10 minutes, in what is a clear indication to France that this Belgian side can be rattled. Thibaut Courtois and his defence were having none of it though. Barring the Renato Augusto goal, the Selecao could not breach the Belgian backline.

Add the two goals that Japan scored against them, France might just have the edge in this regard. They have a goalkeeper of their own in fine form. Hugo Lloris produced a worldly save in keeping Martin Caceres out and preserving his side’s lead against Uruguay. The French skipper is leading from the front (and from the back), and has an ever-improving backline in front of him.

Benjamin Pavard and Lucas Hernandez have grown as the tournament has worn on, but the real heroes have been Raphael Varane and Sam Umtiti. The Real Madrid-Barcelona duo have held tight when called upon, and produced a real masterclass in keeping Luis Suarez and Uruguay quiet. Varane scored his side’s first goal as well in the quarter-finals. These are encouraging signs for Didier Deschamps in defence.

“I told Antoine to do a little feint and then stick the ball right on the penalty spot. It was something we’d worked on in training,” Varane would later say about the goal. In fact, Antoine Griezmann served a timely reminder of why he was so pivotal to this French team with a virtuoso display against Uruguay.

Along with Kylian Mbappe, France should have enough firepower to trouble the three-man Belgium defence. Martinez is not a man known for his defensive organisation but France will make him think twice and maybe thrice.

The pace of Mbappe has to be dealt with; Diego Laxalt did an excellent job but he had the pace to match. To ask Vertonghen on the left to deal with Mbappe alone might be a false move, a two-man team might work better on the teenage French forward. Axel Witsel could assist the Tottenham defender in this regard.

Belgium’s fire-power is to be feared as well. An attacking trio of Romelu Lukaku, Kevin de Bruyne and Eden Hazard could take apart any defence in the world. Their form, especially Hazard’s, will have Deschamps thinking of possible cover for Pavard.

France’s most important player could then be N’golo Kante. Deschamps, a former defensive midfielder himself, has set up this French team playing a pragmatic style and Kante in the living embodiment of this style.

Blaise Matuidi should return from suspension on the left, hoping to neutralise big Rom. But on the right, Kante could be the man tasked with shackling club-mate Hazard. With Belgium’s front three likely to come under intense scrutiny, the man to break the shackles could be Nacer Chadli.

Chadli didn’t start the tournament but has been pivotal to this Belgian team. His off-the-ball movement and stretching of Belgium’s play could just be what Martinez has in mind. An interesting switch from Martinez could involve Belgium stopping Paul Pogba and Kante, their deepest lying midfielders.

Tactically, the permutations-combinations are endless given the abundance of talent at the disposal of both coaches. France and Belgium are evenly matched in a lot of departments and it could come down to which side plays better to stop the other.

In a World Cup which has not exactly witnessed the most free-flowing of games, France hold the edge in this regard with Belgium preferring to play an expansive style. All said and done, this has the ingredients for a modern classic and could decide the winner of the 2018 World Cup.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.