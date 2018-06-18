‘Back with a bang’: Tributes pour in for Dipa Karmakar after winning return from injury

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the tributes on Monday for gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who bagged India’s first ever gold medal in a global gymnastic event.

Karmakar, who participated in her first international competition since narrowly missing an Olympic medal in 2016, won the women’s vault at the FIG Artistic Gymnastics World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey, on Sunday.

The 24-year-old had recovered from a career-threatening knee injury suffered last year as her average score of 14.150 edged out Indonesia’s Rifda Irfanaluthfi (13.400).

“More than the gold, what was important for me was to perform at the optimum level. I am happy I could do that considering the fact at the beginning of the year, I was hobbling back to fitness,” Karmakar was quoted as saying by the Hindustan Times newspaper.

“Getting back into top gear makes me believe that my knee has healed completely and I should now be able to go all out at the Asian Games,” she added.

This medal is for everyone who never stopped believing in me! Thank you @Media_SAI, Gymnastic Federation of India, Anant Joshi Sir, @GoSportsVoices, my physio Sajad bhai, Tripura Govt, Nandi sir and @merakiconnect for the endless support and encouragement.

The Asian Games take place in Indonesia from August 18 to September 2. Karmakar was initially confident of making a comeback at the Commonwealth Games but rehabilitation took more time than expected and she missed the Gold Coast event. She has been included in the 10-member Indian gymnastics team for the upcoming Asian Games.

Modi was among several politicians and celebrities who took to Twitter to congratulate Karmakar for her achievement. The prime minister wrote:

India is proud of @DipaKarmakar! Congratulations to her on winning a well-deserved Gold in the vault event at the FIG World Challenge Cup in Mersin, Turkey. This win is a prime example of her tenacity and never-say-die attitude. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2018

Sports minister Rajyavardhan Rathore, who won silver in the 2004 Olympics, also praised the champion gymnast.

Here are some of the other congratulatory messages Karmakar received on Twitter:

From suffering with an Anetrior Cruciate Ligament injury after Rio Olympics to an incredible performance at World Challenge Cup in Turkey and winning gold in the Gymnastics World Challenge Cup.

Karmakar though is still some distance away from the dangerous “Produnova Vault” that got her bronze in the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow, Scotland.

Named after Russian gymnast Yelena Produnova, the “Vault of Death” as it is nicknamed was first introduced in 1999, but is so dangerous some want it banned.

It involves a handspring double-front somersault, and has one of the highest degrees of difficulty rating a seven, but only a handful of gymnasts have attempted it in competition.

With inputs from AFP