Indian athletics

World U-20 Championships preview: Sprinter Hima Das, long jumper Sreeshankar start as favourites

The Assam-based sprinter clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400-metre final

by 
AFI

Fast rising Indian sprinter Hima Das will start as favourite to win the women’s 400-metre race gold in the IAAF World Under-20 Athletics Championships which begin in Finland on Tuesday.

It is a rare occasion that an Indian sprinter lines up in a global championship as the one to beat, with the the 18-year-old Das being the U-20 season leader in this quartermile event. If the Assam girl, who runs in the the heats on Tuesday, happens to win the gold, she will become the first Indian athlete to do so in a track event in an U-20 World Championships.

Star Indian javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra had won a gold in the last edition of this championship in Poland in 2016 with a world junior record effort which still stands to his name.

Das clocked an Indian U-20 record of 51.32 seconds to finish sixth in the Commonwealth Games 400-metre final in Gold Coast in April. Since then, she has gone onto improving her timings. She lowered the Indian U-20 record in 400-metre to 51.13 seconds while winning gold in the recent National Inter State Championships in Guwahati.

Asked if she can lower the national record of 51.05 which stands in the name of Manjit Kaur of Punjab since 2004, Das had said, “I have not thought about it, we will see.”

Das, who has been named in the Indian contingent for the upcoming Asian Games, has joined the team in Finland from Czech Republic where she has been training after the Guwahati event.

A 15-member 400 metres team (7 women and 8 men) has been sent by the Athletics Federation of India at the Praha Jablonec Sports Complex near Prague as part of preparations for the Asian Games.

It will not, however, be easy for Das to grab the top spot in the championship as she will face a strong challenge from the United States duo of Taylor Manson and Symone Mason.

Taylor is rounding into form at the perfect time after taking victory at the US Junior Championships in a personal best time of 51.74 in her last outing on June 17. Runner-up that day was Symone, who ran 51.83 to secure her spot in Tampere. She has clocked 51.53 this year and will likely be in the medal shake-up.

Cuba’s Roxana Gomez is the only other athlete who has gone below 52 seconds and the 19-year-old has considerable championship experience, having finished fifth at the IAAF World U-18 Championships in 2015 and sixth at the last edition of the IAAF World U-20 Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland.

She clocked a Cuban U-20 record of 51.46 last year to win the Pan American U-20 Championships, and her fastest this year is 51.95. Das is leading a 31-member Indian athletics team at the six-day championship and she is not the only athlete who will be competing for medals.

All eyes on Sreeshankar

Among men, junior national record holder long jumper M Sreeshankar would be hoping to finish on the podium. The Kerala long jumper’s personal best of 7.99 metres set at the Federation Cup in March is the fourth best by a junior athlete this year. He won a bronze at the Asian Junior Championships in Japan last month with an effort of 7.47 metres.

Cuba’s 18-year-old Maykel Vidal will start as favourite in men’s long jump. Vidal is the world U-20 leader courtesy of his 8.12 metres jump in Havana last month. Another Cuban Lester Lescay also jumped 8.07 metres in Havana while Japan’s Yuki Hashioka leapt 8.05 metres to win his national championships in Osaka last year. In 2018, he has improved to 8.09 metres a fortnight ago.

Also looking to carry form from the Asian Junior Championships will be the Indian hammer throw pair of Ashish Jhakar and Damneet Singh who took first and second places at Gifu in Japan last month. Jhakhar’s throw of 76.86 metres places him at sixth among junior athletes this season while Singh’s season best of 74.08 places him at 11th.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.