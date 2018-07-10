FIFA World Cup

France vs Belgium, statistical preview: The 74th meeting in a 114-year-old sporting rivalry

Belgium will be seeking to break new ground by reaching the final for the first time in their history.

by 
AFP images

France will unleash the attacking talents of Kylian Mbappe and Antoine Griezmann against Roberto Martinez’s gifted Belgium side, who have shown the tactical flexibility to adapt their game as per their opponents, when the two teams meets in Saint Petersburg on Tuesday with a place in the World Cup final at stake.

The semi-final matchup of the European neighbours promises to be full of intrigue as France aim to reach the final for the first time since a Zinedine Zidane-led team did so in Germany in 2006.

Belgium will be seeking to break new ground by reaching the final for the first time in their history – they have only reached the semi-finals once before, in 1986.

The winner, who is more than likely to be the hot favourite to lift the World Cup, will face either Croatia or England, who play on Wednesday, in Moscow’s Luzhniki Stadium on Sunday.

With Eden Hazard pulling the strings and Romelu Lukaku providing the firepower, Belgium have what it takes to beat France.

But their secret weapon could be on the sidelines in the shape of one of France’s greatest players of all time, Thierry Henry, who is now assistant to head coach Roberto Martinez.

Former Arsenal and Barcelona forward Henry was part of the French squad that won the World Cup on home soil 20 years ago and played 123 times for his country, scoring 51 times.

Now it is his job to help halt the run of his home nation.

Here’s a statistical preview of what promises to be a blockbuster game, starting with their record at the 2018 World Cup so far.

Record at the 2018 World Cup

France  Belgium
Goals For / Against 9 / 4 14 / 5
Yellow cards / Red cards
 8 / 0 7 / 0
Number of players used 21 21
Number of goalscorers 4 9
Wins / Draws / Losses 4 / 1 / 0 5 / 0 / 0
  • This latest showdown between Belgium and France will be the 74th in a 114-year-old sporting rivalry. The two teams first faced each other in May 1904 in Brussels, drawing 3-3. Their most recent encounter was also a high-scoring affair, with Belgium earning a 4-3 friendly victory in Saint Denis in June 2015, courtesy of a Marouane Fellaini double, a Radja Nainggolan goal and an Eden Hazard penalty, while France’s scorers were Mathieu Valbuena from the spot, Nabil Fekir and Dimitri Payet.

Head to head record

Matches played 73
France win 24
Belgium win 30
Draw 19
Goals scored by Fracnce 127
Goals scored by Belgium 160
  • The pair have crossed paths three times in the finals of international competitions and France came out on top each time. In their two previous Fifa World Cup meetings, France ran out 3-1 winners in the first round in 1938, whereas in the Play-Off for Third Place in 1986 it took extra time to determine the final result of 4-2.
  • The pair also went toe-to-toe in the Uefa European Championship in 1984, when France secured a convincing 5-0 victory in the group round before going on to take the continental title.
  • Belgium have won all five of their games in this campaign, setting a national record for consecutive victories in the global showpiece. By contrast, France are unbeaten in their last five World Cup fixtures, having strung together four wins and a draw in this edition. Les Bleus are still some way short of their longest undefeated streak of eight games, which they first achieved between 1986 and 1998 and equalled between 2006 and 2010.
  • Kevin De Bruyne’s goal against Brazil in the quarter-finals means that Belgium have scored through nine different players in this edition. The record of ten was set by current opponents France in 1982 and emulated by Italy in 2006.
  • This is France’s sixth foray into the World Cup semi-finals (the previous times were in 1958,1982,1986, 1998 and 2006) after an absence of 12 years, whereas Belgium have only made it into the penultimate round once before, back in 1986.
  • The Red Devils have featured in five World Cup games that were decided in extra time, winning two, losing two and drawing one (with England in 1954, before penalty shoot-outs were introduced). They have been involved in only one spot-kick duel, outsmarting Spain in the 1986 quarter-finals. France won two of the three World Cup games in which they were taken into extra time, compared with a mixed record (2-2) in penalty shoot-outs.
  • France have played one World Cup match on 10 July, losing the Play-Off for Third Place 3-2 against Poland in the 1982 edition.
  • The last coach to take a foreign team to the semi-finals of a World Cup was Brazilian Luiz Felipe Scolari with Portugal in 2006. Roberto Martinez is the first Spanish tactician to achieve the feat.
  • This 11th World Cup appearance in France’s dugout makes Didier Deschamps the country’s most experienced coach in the event by number of matches, surpassing Michel Hidalgo and Raymond Domenech.
  • Deschamps never lost in three meetings with Belgium as a player, earning two wins (2-0 in 1996, 1-0 in 1998) and one draw (3-3 in 1992) with Les Bleus. However, he is yet to beat the Red Devils as France coach, his two previous attempts producing a 0-0 draw in 2013 and a 4-3 defeat in 2015. 

With AFP inputs

Stats courtesy: Fifa.com

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.