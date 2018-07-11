FIFA World Cup

Fifa World Cup: Key decisions backfired in Belgium’s meek surrender to France

Against Brazil, Roberto Martinez’s changes worked well. On Tuesday evening, they didn’t.

by 
AFP

No, Belgium did not choke in losing a World Cup semi-final to France. That would suggest that Belgium, being the superior side, managed to throw the plot away at a key juncture.

The Red Devils, such a feared attacking force, were made to look toothless and hapless by a well-drilled French outfit. They were frustrated, lost the plot a few times and were beaten square and sound even if it was by a single goal.

The same team that managed to score at a rate of three goals or more per game in the run-up to the World Cup, top scorers in the tournament till this point with 13, were nullified by Samuel Umtiti, Raphael Varane, Paul Pogba, N’golo Kante and Hugo Lloris.

Dembele and other questionable calls

Belgium had their chances but they had blinked first in changing their tactics for the marquee clash. The suspension of the right-sided Thomas Meunier had given Roberto Martinez quite a head-ache and it forced the Spaniard into selecting Moussa Dembele.

More important than the personnel change was the tweak in formation. Throughout the tournament and even against Brazil, the 3-4-3 had served the 1986 semi-finalists well, allowing them to switch from attack to defence and back at will.

In Saint Petersburg, Martinez, instead of opting for a straight swap had plumped for the 3-5-2, caving to the opposition’s demands and significantly hampering his own team’s attack. No longer was Kevin de Bruyne in the advanced attacking position that had seen him score a belter in the quarters and Romelu Lukaku was forced to go central again.

Against Brazil, Nacer Chadli and Marouane Fellaini had been brought in and had been imperious. Here, they were found wanting against an unyielding opponent. The tactical decision to drop Yannick Carrascco and Dries Mertens had worked on that night.

Here, the Dembele decision backfired and Martinez knew it; the Tottenham man was the first to make way as Mertens was introduced. In his duel against Pogba, Dembele lost by quite a margin. De Bruyne was on the periphery of the play, as he was, earlier into the tournament. Yet, one man is expected to bear the brunt of this Belgian defeat.

Romelu Lukaku goes missing

Lukaku’s game has always been confidence-based. Tasked with leading the line for Belgium was never going to be easy, especially after their glittering displays off late.

Not withstanding, the Manchester United forward looked to run at defenders and shake them off for a cozy 90 minutes. Against France, he was asked to and he stuck to the job of remaining central, to annoy Umtiti and Varane.

Unfortunately for him, he was so far away from the support cast that the first half barely saw a chance created for him, or for that matter, a ‘half-chance’. Martinez’s flooding of the midfield saw Belgium control most of the ball, but short on numbers when it came to delivering it into the box.

His golden chance did come towards the end of the game, as De Bruyne delivered a peach of a ball from deep but Lukaku checked his run and halted abruptly, not reaching the ball. At 29, the next World Cup won’t be beyond him but there’s no doubting that this semi-final did not see the best of Lukaku. His energy and work rate, which has been on display throughout the World Cup, were missing on Tuesday evening, either through his own inaction or through his manager’s surprising decisions.

Golden generation’s golden chance gone

It was always going to be a game of fine margins, and so it proved as Umtiti’s header was the difference maker. Umtiti out-jumped Fellaini, elbows and all, to deliver the fatal punch and it was decisive, given France’s strengths at the back.

“Not scoring the first goal was going to be very difficult because of the way France were set up,” Martinez would later admit. The difference could have been larger, had Giroud and the French attackers taken the chances that came their way but Courtois stood firm amidst the chaos.

Eden Hazard, he of the tricky dribble fame, try as he might, could not drag his team over the line as they fell flat. That he will be in running for the Golden Ball will come as scant consolation to him but he can nonetheless hold his head high.

Belgium’s golden generation won’t fade away easily and might come back roaring to win Euro 2020, but this was a big chance lost. Like in 2014, the exit was meek and that is what will be gnawing at the players as they try and pick themselves up for a third-place match on Saturday.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.