India in England

KL Rahul’s position in batting order dependent on Virat Kohli, says Rohit Sharma

India vice-captain said that the 25-year-old will bat at No 3 or 4.

by 
AFP

India vice captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday lauded KL Rahul’s recent exploits but stated that he was unsure of the Karnataka opener’s position in the batting order against England in the upcoming three-match One-day International series.

The Mumbai batsman said that Rahul’s position in the batting order would depend on where skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat.

Kohli has a phenomenal record batting at No 3 in ODIs but Rahul impressed with his performances in the T20 Internationals coming in at one down. Kohli dropped himself at No 4 for the T20s against Ireland and England but it will be interesting to see if he sticks to the same strategy in the 50-over format too.

“I don’t know where he’ll bat [Rahul] in ODIs. Certainly he has been in great form. We have got to see tomorrow [on Thursday] where he actually bats. It will either be No 3 or 4. I don’t know where the captain wants to bat. That will be the most important question,” Rohit said on the eve of the first ODI against England.

Rohit was all praise for Rahul’s ability to play match winning knocks. “I think Rahul’s a quality player – wherever he bats he will make an impact for sure. I think he’s looking forward to this opportunity. He has waited for a long time. He certainly wants to make an impact. And we have seen how good he had been batting recently. So he will be eager to go out there and make an impact,” he added.

When you are playing on pitches like that (flat tracks), you like to chase preferably and this (Indian) team prefers to chase. But the toss is not in your control and if you bat first, you don’t go out looking at scoring 400 runs. You bat normally, see how it goes and see where you are after 30 overs, and then analyse thereafter.

‘Important to strike form early’

Rohit was respectful about the home team’s abilities in the 50-over format. “England is a very good team and are ranked no 1. It won’t be easy for us to come out and snatch a victory. We have to be at our best and hopefully that will give us the result we want,

On a personal note, the 31-year-old was happy about his form. He hit a 97 against Ireland and a century in the decider against England. “After IPL, I hadn’t played at all, so it was important for me to strike form as early as I could. I was happy I could do that and more importantly win the series,” he said.

“With the World Cup scheduled in England next year, this will be a good preparation in terms of gauging the conditions,” he added. “It is going to be important for us to see where we stand as a team, in terms of our combination and what sort of targets are going to be available for us.”

“The recent England versus Australia series were really high scoring matches. We have played some good cricket in the ODIs in the last year or so, in and out of India. This tour brings another challenge for us and see where we stand as a team, and what we need to do to move forward,” Rohit said.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Want your customers to commit? Build a foundation of trust and honesty

Brand reality and brand values have never been more important for the bottom line.

On a typical Saturday morning, roaming the isles of your regular grocery store, you pick up a bottle of, let’s say, fresh juice from the refrigerated section. Without a second look, you place it in the shopping cart, like you do every week, making that particular cold-pressed juice an essential part of your diet. That confidence in a product comes from knowing exactly how it’s made and what it’s made up of. In other words, that confidence comes from a transparent brand.

Several brands across industries have initiated transparency programs that give consumers depth of information, from brand communication and product description to production methods and company policies. For instance, Maiyet, a New-York based luxury brand, weaves stories about its collaboration with artisans in Varanasi, India and shares them with its loyal customers through its communication channels. Waleda, a 93-year old beauty firm, shares information on its commitment to fair trade, wages guidelines and a list of environmental standards on its website. These brands were featured as the top 10 brands in Refinery29’s transparency awards that looked at various transparency criteria - like sharing information with employees and the public and consistently improving transparency practices.

An example closer to home can be seen in MAGGI. The brand has shared the entire production process of MAGGI Masala Noodles, from making the noodles to sourcing ingredients for the tastemaker, in a two-part video series. The first video, shot in the Tahliwal Nestle factory in Himachal Pradesh, breaks down the production process of the noodles, covering details such as how the grains are sourced, how they are kneaded into dough and then cut into thin noodles. The second video focuses entirely on the fresh ingredients that go into making the MAGGI masala tastemaker. This is a crucial step taken by the brand to increase its transparency.

So, why are brands trying to be more transparent? As customers make more informed purchase decisions, they increasingly want to know more about the brands they buy. According to HBR, “by giving people a window into its workings, a company can show it has a sound process it’s adhering to. It can avoid asking customers to have faith in a black box. The greater the transparency, in other words, the greater the trust.” This trust gained from consumers can also have an impact on the bottom-line. As per this study in brand transparency, up to 94% of customers surveyed were more likely to be loyal to a brand that offers transparency, while 73% said that they are willing to pay more for a product that offers complete transparency.

People’s distrust in companies has grown in line with the rise of social media, rating and review sites and the online market. The demand for transparency was further escalated by a few events that had a global impact. The Rana Plaza tragedy in 2013 exposed the ugly truth behind the fast-fashion industry. 5 years hence, big fashion brands have pledged to adopt good industry practices and be transparent by publishing their supplier list and the type of products made in the facility. More recently, a slew of large data scams brought the world’s attention to the misuse of personal information shared on social media accounts. The resulting outrage pushed social media behemoths to share transparency reports with the public at regular intervals.

Moreover, an entire generation of evolved, sophisticated and discerning consumers, known as gen Y or more popularly as millennials, pushed companies to realise the importance of building trust through transparency. Millennials, being digital natives, don’t go by the traditional path to purchase but consider various other aspects before making a decision. Kira Karapetian, VP of marketing for Label Insight, in an article written for Forbes points out that “when millennials make purchasing decisions, they’re considering more than the traditional drivers of taste, price and convenience.” She goes on to explain the millennial tenets of self, society and planet: “how is the food I’m buying enhancing the quality of life for my family and myself?” and “how are brands adding good to the world in which we live.”

Like in any relationship, building trust can take years. By adopting transparent communication and practices, brands can deepen their connection with their customers, building brand loyalty and love. Despite its presence across Indian homes, dorm rooms and even the highest mountain peaks, MAGGI has entrusted its loyal consumers with information about their production, packaging and ingredients, showing them that the reality of the brand matches its promise. The brand teamed up with the Highway On My Plate duo, Rocky and Mayur, for the videos that give us a how-it’s-made glimpse of our favourite MAGGI.

Play
Play

To know more about MAGGI, see here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of MAGGI and not by the Scroll editorial team.