England vs India, 1st ODI Live: Kuldeep removes Buttler to stall hosts’ fightback
On a high after an impressive Twenty20 series win, an upbeat India will eye another dominant performance against hosts England in a three-match ODI series.
While India are buoyed by their 2-1 T20 series win, England, the top ranked ODI team in world cricket, come into the series having crushed a below-par Australia 6-0 in their last bilateral engagement.
Live updates
England 202/5 after 40 overs.
200 up for England. The Buttler dismissal has come at the wrong time. But, Moeen Ali has joined Stokes, who is well-set to launch. Both batsmen can clear the fence with ease.
England 198/5 after 39 overs.
WICKET! Kuldeep once again hands India a much needed breakthrough. Buttler looks to play a ball going down leg and edges it the keeper. The dismissal ends a 93-run stand between Buttler and Stokes.
Buttler c Dhoni b Kuldeep 53 (51b 5x4)
England 188/4 after 36 overs (Buttler 50*, Stokes 37*)
50 up for Buttler! He gets there in 45 deliveries. Crucial knock by the batsman. His partnership with Stokes has set England up comfortably for a late flourish.
England 182/4 after 35 overs.
Partnership is now up to 78 between Stokes and Buttler, the latter 4 runs away from a brilliant fifty.
England 170/4 after 33 overs. (Stokes 33*, Buttler 38*)
Skipper Kohli shuffling his bowlers around to keep Stokes and Buttler on their toes. The batting pair though are doing a good job of keeping the scoreboard ticking.
England 162/4 after 31 overs. (Stokes 30*, Buttler 31*)
Stokes and Buttler have now added 57 runs for the fifth wicket. The gritty partnership keeping England’s hopes of a competitive total alive.
England 154/4 after 29 overs.
Kuldeep and Chahal bowling in tandem now. Stokes and Buttler, though, are sticking around. They seem to be attacking Chahal while refraining from playing expansive shots against Kuldeep.
England 142/4 after 26 overs (Stokes 23*, Buttler 18*)
Kuldeep returns for a new spell. He keeps it tidy. Kohli has brought him back to break the stand between Stokes and Buttler. He concedes just two runs in the over.
England 134/4 after 25 overs
Buttler and Stokes have now strung together a useful partnership for the fifth wicket. India’s spinners have dominated proceedings so far, but the duo is keeping hopes of a competitive total alive.
England 124/4 after 24 overs.
Stokes finally gets moving with a boundary off Pandya. Before this he had scored just eight runs from 36 balls. it’s been slow going for England after that Kuldeep spell.
England 107/4 after 20 overs.
WICKET! Chahal removes Morgan. Loose shot from the batsman who hits a full delivery straight to the short midwicket. England four down.
Morgan c Raina b Chahal 19 (20b)
England 104/3 (Morgan 19*, Stokes 3*)
100 up for England! Morgan smashes Pandya for a six and a boundary as England cross the 100-run mark. The boundaries will come as a relief for the hosts who were put under pressure in the past couple of overs.
England 92/3 after 18 overs.
Kuldeep finishes his first spell with figures of 4-0-9-3. Changed the complexion of the game completely. His breakthroughs came at the right time for India with England cruising at 73/0 at the stage.
England 86/3 after 16 overs.
Raina proving to be the perfect foil to Kuldeep. The spinners have completely dried up the boundaries. England are struggling to keep the scoreboard ticking. In the last 18 balls, 2 runs and 2 wickets.
England 82/3 after 13 overs.
WICKET! Kuldeep gets his third! This time its Bairstow who is trapped in front. The umpire had turned down the appeal but DRS sees the decision overturned. The ball pitched on leg and would have gone on the hit the off-stump.
Bairstow lbw Kuldeep 38 (35b 5x4 1x6)
WICKET! Kuldeep traps Root in front! Two wickets in two overs for the chinaman bowler. Forces the batsman on the back foot. The batsman fails to pick the turn and is rapped on the pads.
Root lbw Kuldeep 3 (6b)
England 77/1 after 11 overs.
WICKET! Kuldeep hands India the breakthrough! Roy chooses to play a pre-meditated a reverse sweep, but fails in his execution. It balloons up and is caught at cover.
Roy c Umesh b Kuldeep 38 (35b 6x4)
England 71/0 after 10 overs.
Umesh and Kaul get a breather as Kohli introduces Chahal and Hardik into the attack. The change in bowlers, though, hasn’t changes the approach of the openers, though. They chip in a boundary in either over to keep England moving.
England 56/0 after 8 overs (Roy 24*, Bairstow 30*)
Bairstow brings up England’s 50 with the first six of the innings off Kaul. The bowler pitches it short, the batsman gets underneath it and smashes it well over the boundary.
England 47/0 after 7 overs.
Umesh dispatched for two consecutive boundaries by Roy this time. England’s openers haven’t batted with ease but are now getting into the groove having protected the wickets through the tense start.
England 37/0 after 6 overs (Kaul 3-0-17-0, Umesh 3-0-19-0).
Roy, Bairstow seem to have settled down now and have begun expressing themselves. The pacers also are losing steam. Kaul concedes 11 runs in the over.
England 26/0 after 5 overs (Roy 8*, Bairstow 16*)
India’s pacers have done exceptionally well so far. The ball isn’t doing much off the pitch or in the air, but a tight line and length by both Umesh and Kaul has so far kept the openers in check.
England 21/0 after 4 overs (Roy 7*, Bairstow 12*)
Siddharth Kaul keeps it tight, concedes just one run in the fourth over. The pitch is flat and the boundaries short, but India’s bowlers have done well to keep the openers in check early on thanks to a disciplined approach.
England 20/0 after 3 overs (Roy 6*, Bairstow 12*)
Umesh over pitches and is smashed for two consecutive boundaries by Bairstow. England get going.
England 11/0 after 2 overs (Roy 5*, Bairstow 4*).
Bairstow gets off the mark with a boundary off Siddharth Kaul. Ruins an otherwise fine over from the debutant. The bowlers are keeping the length up and banking on some late movement. There have been a few close shaves but openers have done well to weather the early storm.
England 6/0 after 1 over (Roy 4*, Bairstow 0*)
Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow open the innings. Umesh gets an outside edge off the former’s blade first up, but it trickles down to the boundary with just one slip in place. Squares up Bairtsow as well. Off the final delivery he even raps the batsman on the pads. The Indians appeal, but the umpire turns it down. Replays show it would have hit the stumps. Fortunately for the hosts, Kohli chose not to ask for review.
India win the toss and choose to bowl first.
IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, L Rahul, V Kohli, S Raina, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, S Kaul, K Yadav, U Yadav, Y Chahal.
ENG XI: J Roy, J Bairstow, J Root, E Morgan, J Buttler, B Stokes, M Ali, D Willey, L Plunkett, A Rashid, M Wood
KL Rahul, Siddharth Kaul in. Bhuvneshwar Kumar misses out.
Alex Hales misses out due to injury. David Malan comes in as his replacement.
It was at Thursday’s venue - Nottingham - that England scored 481/6 against Australia last month to trump their total of 444/3 against Pakistan in August 2016 at the same ground.
Happy headache
KL Rahul’s stupendous form has been a happy headache for the team management and there is a possibility that the captain might come at No 4 in order to give Rahul a chance to make optimum use of his current form.
India vice captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday lauded KL Rahul’s recent exploits but stated that Rahul’s position in the batting order would depend on where skipper Virat Kohli opts to bat.
“It will either be No 3 or 4. I don’t know where the captain wants to bat. That will be the most important question,” Rohit said.
Preview
England have been one of the finest 50 over sides in recent times and India will have their task cut against a batting line-up comprising Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow and Eoin Morgan. Add Ben Stokes to it and England bear a formidable look.
It is a reputation built on fearless, attacking cricket that has seen England win 46 out of 69 ODIs since a disastrous 2015 World Cup. Their last bilateral series’ defeat came in India in January 2017, with only a freak one-off loss to Scotland in the interim.