Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Ram Nath Kovind were among the many politicians, sportspersons and celebrities who hailed sprinter Hima Das, who on Thursday became the first Indian woman to clinch a gold medal at a global event – at the World Under-20 Championships in Finland.

The 18-year-old Das clinched the top spot in the women’s 400m final race at the U-20 world championships, after clocking 51.46 seconds in the final, a shade below her seasonal and personal best of 51.13 seconds. The 18-year-old Assamese sprinter started conservatively as her rivals opted for the early burst in the final.

Going into the final stretch, Hima produced a trademark surge to overtake Andrea Miklos of Romania in second place, who finished with a time of 52.07 seconds. Taylor Madson of the United States came third with a time of 52.28 seconds.

Here is a video of the race:

Twitterati were quick to congratulate Das, starting with the prime minister and sports minister.

India is delighted and proud of athlete Hima Das, who won a historic Gold in the 400m of World U20 Championships. Congratulations to her! This accomplishment will certainly inspire young athletes in the coming years. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2018

Congratulations to our sensational sprint star Hima Das for winning the 400m gold in the World Under-20 Championship. This is India’s first ever track gold in a World Championship. A very proud moment for Assam and India, Hima; now the Olympic podium beckons! #PresidentKovind — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 12, 2018

Hima Das creates history by winning Gold medal in 400m of World U20 Championships. She is 1st Indian athlete to win Gold in track event of U-20 World Championships. You have made 🇮🇳 proud. #NariShakti — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 12, 2018

Historic moment for #India. #HimaDas proudly clinched a gold🥇 at the #IAAF #World U-20 Championships in the women’s 400m event. Many congratulations Hima.🤗🏃‍♀️🎊🎉

You have made the entire nation proud. God Bless you champion! 🇮🇳👏👏 pic.twitter.com/cQyWZY3bdL — YAS Ministry (@YASMinistry) July 13, 2018

Das’s fellow sportspersons also joined in, along with the legendary PT Usha.

Heartiest congratulations to #Himadas for such an incredible performance at the World Championships.🎉🎉🎉 #indiaproud 💥💥 — P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) July 13, 2018

The biggest positive to come out of what Hima Das has achieved isn't the medal, it's the hope that India can. Take a bow, champion! — Sunil Chhetri (@chetrisunil11) July 13, 2018

Your 51.46 sec dash and years of hard work has paid off, #HimaDas. Many congratulations on winning Gold at the World U20 athletics championship. This is just the beginning of a new era. Many more to come. Keep up the hard work! #GoldenGirl #DreamsComeTrue pic.twitter.com/tL6tqq2hKI — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) July 13, 2018

What an outstanding achievement by Hima Das. You've made billions proud with your result today. Congratulations champ. Here's to many more🥇🇮🇳 — Leander Paes (@Leander) July 13, 2018

Bollywood was not too far behind, starting with the reel-life Milkha Singh.

Congratulations #HimaDas.. 400 meter winner in world Under-20 championships.. proud moment.



It’s amazing that it coincides with the 5 year anniversary of Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Milkha-ji’s biggest dream was to witness an Indian athlete win Gold in track & field. 😊👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) July 12, 2018

#HimaDas , a nation thanks you. A nation loves you. What a historic win, what a moment for all Indians, all Indian women, and all Indian athletes! You've expanded the scope of all their dreams! Keep it coming! Jai Hind!! — VISHAL DADLANI (@VishalDadlani) July 13, 2018

Congratulations #HimaDas on making the entire Nation proud with your spectacular feat.

Your Gold at the #IAAFTAMPERE2018 will inspire many generations to come. pic.twitter.com/HRab16pMMe — Boman Irani (@bomanirani) July 13, 2018

What an effort ! #HimaDas is the pride of India ! Your feat feels our hearts with pride. My best wishes for all your competitions especially for an Olympics medal which I am confident - you surely will win ! https://t.co/l0fxkMfwk2 — Raj Babbar (@RajBabbarMP) July 13, 2018

