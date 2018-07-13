Akash Kumar (56kg) and Lalita (69kg) assured India of two medals at the 36th Golden Glove of Vojvodina youth boxing tournament after advancing to the semi-finals of the Serbia event.

Akash advanced to the last-four stage with a 4-1 triumph over Montenegro’s Edin Alkovic, while Lalita after a 5-0 win against Russia’s Viktoriia Bireva in her last-eight bout. Jony’s (60kg) run ran out, though, as she was beaten by Germany’s Stefanie Berge.

In the men’s 69kg category, Vijaydeep defeated Marius Citu of Romania 5-0 to enter the quarter-finals. Ankit (60kg) made the quarters with a 5-0 win over Kazakhstan’s Bek Spandiyar. Also advancing was Nitin Kumar (75kg) with a 4-1 win over Romania’s Simon Florin. In the women’s draw, Anamika (51kg) defeated Hungary’s Hanna Lakotar to make the last-eight stage.