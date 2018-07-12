Antonio Conte’s two-year tenure as Chelsea manager, which began with a bang last year after winning the Premier League title, ended sourly on Friday with the club announcing they had parted company with him.

The 48-year-old Italian had been seen as vulnerable despite winning the FA Cup last term having fallen out with both the board and senior players.

The former Italy national coach returned to take training this week but the writing was on the wall and the drawn out process was reportedly due to how much compensation the club should pay Napoli for his likely successor Maurizio Sarri.

Chelsea finally released a statement on Friday announcing the departure of Conte, and it could not have been more terse:

“Chelsea Football Club and Antonio Conte have parted company. During Antonio’s time at the club, we won our sixth league title and eighth FA Cup. In the title winning season, the club set a then-record 30 wins in a 38-game Premier League season, as well as a club-record 13 consecutive league victories. We wish Antonio every success in his future career.”

Social media was quick to get on Chelsea’s case, with the London-based club’s fans also joining in.

Words's in Chelsea's statement: 52.



Matches won by Conte at Chelsea: 70! — Sripad (@falsewinger) July 13, 2018

A look at how Chelsea announced the sackings of Ancelotti, AVB, Mourinho and Conte reveals a fair bit. pic.twitter.com/UrCZneyCQz — Alex Shaw (@AlexShawESPN) July 13, 2018

Can't help but feel that Conte's sacking has been handled incredibly badly. It's been coming for about 6 months, has somehow dragged into pre-season and Chelsea's statement is curt, aloof, and in no way respectful of a guy who won them the Premier League and the FA Cup. — Kris Voakes (@krisvoakes) July 13, 2018

That statement about Conte’s sacking is so embarrassing. That man won us a premier league title a cup final and another final appearance in 2 years. At least deserves a respectful send off. Wow! — George Benson (@MrGeorgeBenson) July 13, 2018

Former captain John Terry showed the club how it is done, as he wrote a thoughtful note to Conte on his Instagram:

Conte leaves with the best win percentage 65.1% of any of Chelsea’s managers in the Premier League era. He is due a reported £ 9million if he remains out of work for the season and with the major jobs such as Real Madrid and the Italy national post – which he occupied for two years till after Euro 2016 – filled it is likely he will sit the year out.

Napoli are also expecting compensation of around £4.5million for Sarri, who is under contract even though he is no longer their coach.

2.14 - Antonio Conte averaged 2.14 points per game as a manager in the Premier League; only Sir Alex Ferguson (2.16) and Pep Guardiola (2.34) have averaged more in the competition's history (min. 10 games managed). Ciao. pic.twitter.com/UuI7atnlVD — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2018

65% - In all competitions, only Avram Grant (67%) has a better win % as Chelsea manager than Antonio Conte (permanent managers only). Separation. pic.twitter.com/CLlAIRH778 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 13, 2018

Antonio Conte .. Wins the Premier league .. Wins the FA Cup .. then gets the Tick tack .. Football is one strange business .. !!!!!!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 13, 2018

The cost to Chelsea, for sacking their managers:



💰 Ranieri - £6m

💰 Mourinho - £18m

💰 Grant - £5.5m

💰 Scolari - £12.6m

💰 Ancelotti - £6m

💰 AVB - £12m

💰 Di Matteo - £10.7m

💰 Mourinho - £9.5m

💰 Conte - £9m



💰 TOTAL = £89.3m pic.twitter.com/Lgz7uUV2jg — The F2 (@TheF2) July 13, 2018

With inputs from AFP