Commonwealth Games gold medallist Neeraj Chopra came up with a best throw of 83.32m to finish fifth in the javelin throw competition at the Rabat Diamond League event on Friday.

The 20-year-old, who is the first Indian to win a World U-20 Championship gold, cleared the distance in his second throw of the day but could not improve on his effort thereafter.

He was in fourth position till the last series of throws in which eventual champion Magnus Kirt of Estonia broke the meet record with a throw of 89.75. Germany’s Andreas Hofman took silver with a throw of 88.58 while Jakub Vadlejch of Czech Republic was third with a throw of 85.31m.

Chopra, who has been training in Finland, had finished fourth in the first Diamond League in Doha, Qatar, with a personal best throw of 87.43m but hasn’t been able to conjure similar magic in the subsequent editions.