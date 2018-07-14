World Cup, 3rd place playoff, Belgium v England live: Meunier gives Red Devils early lead
Live updates from the penultimate World Cup 2018 match.
Live updates
22’ OHH! Kane comes into the game for the first time. Sterling controls the ball expertly, Kane takes a first-time shot from the edge of the area and it goes just wide.
18’ England come close with a header. Maguire heads one on target from a corner but it falls kindly to Courtois.
15’ Ohhh! That was close. Lukaku continues to get into dangerous positions and here, he nearly runs onto a through ball.
13’ Kompany keeps a check on Kane but Loftus-Cheek gets a header on goal, which Courtois has no problem collecting. This is England’s first attempt on goal so far.
11’ SAVE! Pickford saves the day for England once again. Lukaku from the right tries to thread the ball past a heap of red shirts. What looks like a harmless ball somehow finds its way to De Bruyne’s feet near the goal off a deflection. The Manchester City winger’s shot also ricochets off the defensive wall before Pickford palms it away.
9’ England get a free-kick from 35 yards out. The cross is floated in by Trippier to the back post and the ball harmfully rolls out of play.
7’ Belgium attack again as Lukaku gets space to run into on the right. He plays in De Bruyne, whose back-heel can’t find one of the three men who were waiting in the box.
6’ England apply pressure but nothing comes off it as Kompany clears a Trippier cross.
4’ GOAL!! ENGLAND 0-1 BELGIUM (Meunier) That came out of nowhere! Fabulous work from Chadli on the left. He flicked the ball onto Lukaku, received the pass on the by-line and delivered an inch-perfect cross to Meunier, who tapped the ball home. What a start for Belgium!
2’ England try to sneak into English penalty area but nothing comes off it. Both teams resorting to long balls for the moment.
7:27 pm: We are ready for kick-off. Lot’s of Premier League talent on display.
7:23 pm: The players are making their way onto the pitch.
No third-place match has ended goalless
Italy and England also played an entertaining tie in 1990.
Turkey and South Korea played out a five-goal thriller in 2002. Hakan Sukur scored the fastest goal in World Cup history:
Here’s a glimpse of Januzaj’s screamer from the group stages:
7:06 pm: The highest scorer in a Third Place Play-Off match is France legend Just Fontaine, who bagged four goals against West Germany in 1958.
7:03 pm: This is the tenth all-European Third Place Play-Off. after those in 1934, 1958 and 1966, followed by every edition between 1982 and 1998 as well as the most recent one in 2006.
7:00 pm: England are also playing their second Play-Off for Third Place, after losing the 1990 consolation match 2-1 to Italy.
6:50 pm: Head to Head: The teams have already faced each other 22 times and England have much the better record with 15 victories to Belgium’s two, plus five draws. Their most recent engagement was in the group stages, which ended 1-0 in favour of Belgium following an Adnan Januzaj goal.
06:43 pm: Here’s how Belgium and England are expected to lineup tonight...
06:36 pm:
- The pair’s other previous engagements in the Fifa World Cup (before the group stage game this year) both went into extra time. In 1954 they fought out a 4-4 stalemate in Basel that remains the highest-scoring draw in the event’s history, together with Colombia-USSR in 1962. The next skirmish, in the Round of 16 in 1990, was only decided by a 119th-minute David Platt goal that clinched a 1-0 victory for the Three Lions.
06:32 pm:
06:21 pm: Here’s the head-to-head between the two teams, no doubt who has the upper-hand historically. But Belgium should start tonight’s game as the favourites.
06:13 pm: Huzzah, the teams are in. And, good news, all the big guns are starting. Hazard, Lukaku, KdB, Kane, Sterling are all playing. No Lingard and Alli for England though, who have opted for a slightly more conservative lineup than Belgium
06:05 pm: England manager Gareth Southgate admitted the challenge of preparing for the bronze medal game has been tough, saying he would make changes.
“It won’t be exactly the same starting XI but ideally we want to make as few changes as possible,” he said. “We have the chance to win a medal at the World Cup, which only one other English team has ever done.”
06:00 pm: Roberto Martinez praised the “winning mentality” of captain Eden Hazard, with Real Madrid reportedly mulling a move for the Chelsea star after the World Cup. Hazard has been one of the players of the tournament as Belgium reached the semi-finals for the first time since 1986, before losing 1-0 to France.
The 27-year-old’s future is uncertain at Stamford Bridge, where manager Antonio Conte was finally sacked on Friday after falling out with the board and senior players last season.
Real are said to be considering Hazard as a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner joined Juventus this week.
“He’s one of the most complete footballers in the modern game,” Martinez said on the eve of Belgium’s third place play-off against England in Saint Petersburg. He’s probably one of the best footballers in one-v-one situations. He brings that understanding of how to break defensive systems down. I think the biggest aspect I can tell you that not many people can know is his incredible personality and his leadership. For a footballer who lives in the box and to score goals, he’s someone who never drops his standards.”— Martinez on Hazard
Hazard has won the Premier League title twice with Chelsea, in 2014-15 and 2016-17, since joining from Lille six years ago.
“He’s someone who’s got a winning mentality and he can play in any demanding team or club around the world,” added Martinez.
“As a footballer now with the maturity he has, you can build a winning project around him.”
05:52 pm: Kane has the chance to become just the second England player after Gary Lineker in 1986 to win the Golden Boot, joining luminaries such as Brazil’s Ronaldo, Germany’s Gerd Mueller and Portugal’s Eusebio.
Kane, 24, came into the tournament after another prolific season for Spurs and started with a bang, scoring two goals in his first match against Tunisia and a hat-trick against Panama.
But he failed to find the net against Croatia in Wednesday’s semi-final as England agonisingly let a 1-0 lead slip to lose 2-1.
Belgium’s Romelu Lukaku has four goals in Russia, with the French pair of Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe both on three.
05:45 pm: Hello all and welcome to The Field’s live blog of the third-place playoff game between Belgium and England. This is the 63rd match of Russia 2018. There are just two matches left. TWO MATCHES! Oh, what will we do from Monday.
Anyway, we are getting ahead of ourselves. There’s a bronze medal starting in 105 minutes from now.
A gut-wrenching 2-1 loss to Croatia after extra-time denied England a shot at a second World Cup triumph, instead setting up a consolation game against familiar foes Belgium.
Roberto Martinez’s side, who were beaten 1-0 by France in the last four, topped Group G ahead of England after an Adnan Januzaj goal settled a low-key encounter in Kaliningrad.
That game saw both coaches heavily rotate their teams, and a somewhat similar scenario is likely in Saint Petersburg, with several fringe players pushing for a start.