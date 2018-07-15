International Cricket

Holder, Chase help West Indies rout Bangladesh to clinch Test series

West Indies bowled out Bangladesh for 162 runs in the second innings to win the Test by 166 runs

by 
AFP

Skipper Jason Holder produced another devastating burst of bowling as the West Indies completed a 2-0 series win over Bangladesh on Saturday, romping to a 166-run victory inside three days at Sabina Park.

Chasing a daunting target of 335 after the hosts were dismissed for 129 in their second innings, Bangladesh slumped to 162 all out off just 42 overs.

West Indies captain Holder was responsible for most of the carnage, taking six for 59 in the second innings to finish with match figures of 11 for 103.

“We played as a team and different players stood up at different times,” said Holder, named Man of the Match and Series.

“It’s all about heart, about putting in the effort every day to ensure that we are able to come away with the results and the performances that we wanted.”

Shakib tries his best

Holder’s opposite number, Shakib al Hasan, fought with both bat and ball in a vain attempt to stave off defeat.

He took six for 33 with his left-arm spin to engineer the West Indies’ second innings collapse from their overnight position of 19 for one. Shakib then offered the lone meaningful resistance with a top score of 54 as the wickets tumbled around him.

“I knew coming back as captain it would be tough but I didn’t expect it to be this tough,” said Shakib.

“Our batting just didn’t show up at all as a team. We continue to have this problem when we play away from home and I am really disappointed that we didn’t show any of the fight that we are known for.”

When he was eighth out, bowled fittingly by Holder, the home side knew the match was in their grasp, along with a promotion up the international rankings to number eight.

Top order collapse

Earlier, Holder initiated the collapse by trapping Tamim Iqbal leg-before without scoring. Liton Das played positively for 33 but fell in the penultimate over before tea, caught by Shai Hope in the gully off debutant Keemo Paul.

Worse was to follow with the interval just seconds away when Roston Chase, brought on to bowl his off-spin in the final over of the afternoon period, caught Mominul Haque plumb in front and then accounted for Mahmudullah at the start of what proved to be the final session of the match.

Only when Mushfiqur Rahim partnered Shakib in a 54-run fifth-wicket stand did Bangladesh show any degree of competence at the crease. It took the return of Holder for another spell to breach Mushfiqur’s defences for 31.

In the West Indies second innings, Chase top scored with 32 as the hosts struggled to build on a huge first innings lead of 205 runs.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.