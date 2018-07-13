Live

Wimbledon, men’s final, Live: Djokovic aims to end Anderson’s dream run and clinch fourth title

Kevin Anderson’s vying to become the first South African to win a title at Wimbledon.

by 
Kevin Anderson and Novak Djokovic

Can Novak Djokovic end his Grand Slam drought and win his fourth Wimbledon title by defeating the spirited South African in the final?

Live updates

06:25 pm We are a few minutes away from the start of the men’s singles final. Are you ready, guys? As we await, here’s a fun fact for you:-

06:15 pm This will be the first Wimbledon men’s singles final in the Open Era with two players 30 or older.

6:05 pm Djokovic, of course, is the clear favourite heading into the contest. The Serb has been there and done it. For Anderson, it would perhaps be tough not to let the pressure of a big match and a mighty opponent affect him.

Djokovic’s road to final:-

vs Sandgren 6-3, 6-1, 6-2

vs Zeballos 6-1, 6-2, 6-3

vs Edmund 4-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4

vs Khachanov 6-4, 6-2, 6-2

vs Nishikori 6-3, 3-6, 6-2, 6-2

vs Nadal 6-4, 3-6, 7-6(11), 3-6, 10-8

05:35 pm

Anderson’s road to final:-

vs Gombos 6-3, 6-4, 6-4

vs Seppi 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-3, 6-4

vs Kohlschreiber 6-3, 7-5, 7-5

vs Monfils 7-6(7), 7-6(7), 5-7, 7-6(7)

vs Federer 2-6, 6-7(7), 7-5, 6-4, 13-11

vs Isner 7-6(8), 6-7(7), 6-7(11), 6-4, 26-24

05:25 pm While you wait for the final to begin, why don’t you read Zenia D’Cunha’s piece on Angelique Kerber’s incredible triumph at Wimbledon?

05:15 pm One player has accomplished so much than the other. But all that won’t matter when they take on each other at the hallowed Centre Court.

5:05 pm Look who’s at SW19 to witness the men’s singles final!

4:45 pm Good evening, ladies and gents. We welcome you to the live coverage of the men’s singles final between Novak Djokovic and Kevin Anderson. Both players were involved in gruelling five-set matches – each exceeding five hours – to make their way into the final. “Hopefully we can play,” joked Djokovic ahead of the match. Anderson, despite his six-plus-hours slugfest against John Isner, will have the edge because he had more time to recover than Djokovic, who finished his semi-final victory against Nadal yesterday. Going by their playing styles, the final, too, has all the possibilities of going down to the wire. But do both men have it enough in them to go that far?

