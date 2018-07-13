‘Never count the greats out’: Twitter welcomes Djokovic’s return to winning ways at Wimbledon

Two years and a month after he won his last Grand Slam at French Open, when many reckoned it’s tough for him to win another Slam in the second era of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal domination, Novak Djokovic overcame injuries, mental blocks and some spirited opponents to win his fourth Wimbledon crown at the Centre Court on Sunday.
He got there after subduing South African Kevin Anderson, who’s had a dream run himself over the last two weeks at SW19.
Djokovic also became the lowest-ranked champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001 with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) win. While not many gave him a chance before the tournament, he brought his A-game on the day it mattered the most and outclassed a tired Anderson, who played a staggering 332 games in the tournament. It also took his Slam total to within one of Pete Sampras and just four behind the 17 of Rafael Nadal who he defeated in the semi-finals.
Djokovic’s return to his best augurs well for tennis and Twitter hailed the 13-time Slam winner’s comeback win.
There are some numbers that show he’s perhaps been the best player (along with Serena Williams) of this decade and an all-time great.
More than all the records and numbers, Djokovic cherished the company of his little son Stefan
Despite his defeat in the title clash, Anderson’s journey to the final was one of the most remarkable stories of this Wimbledon.