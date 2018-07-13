‘Never count the greats out’: Twitter welcomes Djokovic’s return to winning ways at Wimbledon

Two years and a month after he won his last Grand Slam at French Open, when many reckoned it’s tough for him to win another Slam in the second era of the Roger Federer-Rafael Nadal domination, Novak Djokovic overcame injuries, mental blocks and some spirited opponents to win his fourth Wimbledon crown at the Centre Court on Sunday.

He got there after subduing South African Kevin Anderson, who’s had a dream run himself over the last two weeks at SW19.

Djokovic also became the lowest-ranked champion since Goran Ivanisevic in 2001 with a 6-2, 6-2, 7-6 (7/3) win. While not many gave him a chance before the tournament, he brought his A-game on the day it mattered the most and outclassed a tired Anderson, who played a staggering 332 games in the tournament. It also took his Slam total to within one of Pete Sampras and just four behind the 17 of Rafael Nadal who he defeated in the semi-finals.

Djokovic’s return to his best augurs well for tennis and Twitter hailed the 13-time Slam winner’s comeback win.

#Wimbledon all-time men’s singles titles



8 - Federer

7 - Renshaw, Sampras

5 - Borg, L. Doherty

4 - Djokovic, R. Doherty, Laver, Wilding #TakeOnHistory pic.twitter.com/pbI3U6B60v — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 15, 2018

Bravo @DjokerNole - a commanding performance worthy of 50 years of Open tennis. I am sure there will be many more crowns to come. Your comeback is inspirational #Wimbledon — Rod Laver (@rodlaver) July 15, 2018

So happy for you @DjokerNole! Great comeback! — Toni Kroos (@ToniKroos) July 15, 2018

There are some numbers that show he’s perhaps been the best player (along with Serena Williams) of this decade and an all-time great.

Since 2004.. other than Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal & Novak Djokovic, only the following won a Grand Slam title/s.

Gaston Gaudio (2004)

Marat Safin (2005)

Juan Martín del Potro (2009)

Andy Murray (2012, 2013, 2016)

Stan Wawrinka (2014, 2015, 2016)

Marin Cilic (2014)#Wimbledon — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 15, 2018

2017

Australian Open 👉 Federer

Roland Garros 👉 Nadal

Wimbledon 👉 Federer

U.S. Open 👉 Nadal



2018

Australian Open 👉 Federer

Roland Garros 👉 Nadal

Wimbledon 👉 Djokovic@DjokerNole ends the Fedal Grand Slam run... pic.twitter.com/tcVUkSdHCN — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) July 15, 2018

Most Grand Slam singles titles in this decade (men and women):



Serena Williams: 12

Novak Djokovic: 12

Rafa Nadal: 11#djokovic #Wimbledon — Utkarsha Mitra (@u21121997) July 15, 2018

More than all the records and numbers, Djokovic cherished the company of his little son Stefan

PARENTAL BOOKENDS: Mother #Serena brought baby Olympia to courts before Wimbledon to share her sacred #Wimbledon workspace. Papa Djokovic shares back corridor hug with little son Stefan after his triumph. Like Jada Clijsters at US Open. #POIGNANT — INSIDE TENNIS (@BillSimons1) July 15, 2018

Despite his defeat in the title clash, Anderson’s journey to the final was one of the most remarkable stories of this Wimbledon.

How about a big 👏 for Kevin Anderson?



✅ Become first 🇿🇦 man to reach #Wimbledon final since 1921

✅ Become second 🇿🇦 man to advance to multiple Grand Slam finals

✅ Will climb to a career-best No. 5 in the #ATP Rankings pic.twitter.com/eihfgq8HDw — ATP World Tour (@ATPWorldTour) July 15, 2018