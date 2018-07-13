Shooting Hopes meet: Manu and Anmol win 10m air pistol mixed event, India finish with 11 golds

India ended their campaign at the 28th Meeting of the Shooting Hopes, in Pilsen, Czech Republic, with a haul of 11 gold medals. Manu Bhaker collected her fourth gold of the meet after winning the junior’s 10m air pistol mixed event on the concluding day partnering Anmol Jain.
Manu and Anmol shot a total of 476.9 in the final to upstage the second Indian pair of Devanshi Rana and Saurabh Chaudhary, who ended with 475.7 to win silver. Slovakia won bronze.
India also collected two golds in the 50m pistol men junior event with Arjun Singh Cheema leading a clean sweep in the individual event with a score of 563. Compatriots Anmol Jain and Vijayveer Sidhu won silver and bronze with scores of 554 and 553 respectively while the trio also won the team event.
In the last event of the day, the Italian pair of Sofia Benetti and Marco Suppini got the better of Hriday Hazarika and Sreya Agrawal, beating them 497.0 to 496.5. Elavenil Valarivan and Divyansh Panwar of India also won bronze with a final score of 433.9.
Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.
Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.
Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)
A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.
Original price: Rs. 17,900
Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900
Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV
Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.
Original price: Rs. 28,890
Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900
Intel Core I3 equipped laptops
These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.
Original price: Rs. 25,590
Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900
Fashion
If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.
With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.
Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”
Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.
This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.