The World Cup 2018 is over. It really is, and we’re much the sadder for its conclusion.

We won’t leave you empty-handed but, as we welcome you to our very own pensieve from the World Cup. Twenty questions full of events from Russia, both on and off the field.

The final, a 4-2 goal-fest between France and Croatia was the culmination of a month full of surprises, drama, football and most importantly, Diego Maradona cheering from the stands.

The Video Assistant Referee system was introduced at the World Cup for the first time ever, as a record number of penalties were awarded, and vuvuzelas were mercifully present for the majority of the time.

Twelve stadia were used and no animals were harmed (we hope) in the hosting of the World Cup. For the greater good of everyone involved at the World Cup, Russia made it to the quarter-finals, upsetting Spain, as Vladimir Putin had reason to cheerfully grimace once again.

Belgium promised much, but fell in the semis. Football didn’t come home, but almost made it to Hrvatska, as Lukita (Modric) and the Vatreni made it to the final in a glorious showing for the Balkan nation.

Russia 2018 had something for everyone, and we leave you with our memories disguised as tricky (not really) questions.

