Will be exciting to play against Guardiola, Pochettino, Mourinho and Klopp, says Chelsea’s Sarri

New Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri has spoken of his excitement at facing many of the world’s leading managers now that he in charge of a Premier League side.

The Italian’s arrival at Stamford Bridge, where he replaces compatriot Antonio Conte, sees him join a multi-national cast of managers in English football’s top-flight, with Spain’s Pep Guardiola in charge of champions Manchester City, Argentina’s Mauricio Pochettino the manager of Tottenham Hotspur, Portugal’s Jose Mourinho at the helm of Manchester United and Germany’s Jurgen Klopp in control at Liverpool.

“Chelsea is one of the most important clubs in the most important championship in Europe,” Sarri said when speaking to official club app the 5th Stand on Monday. “In the Premier League there are all the most important coaches in Europe, maybe in the world. It will be for me very exciting to play against Guardiola, Pochettino, Mourinho, Klopp and the others.”

Chelsea finished fifth last season and so missed out on a place in Europe’s elite Champions League. “I think Chelsea is a good team,” said former Napoli boss Sarri. “The problem is that in England there are another five, six very good teams. With one or two adjustments we can try to play my football. I want to enjoy, first of all, myself. The players have to enjoy themselves. First of all I hope that fans can enjoy the team.”

Conte was replaced by Sarri just 24 hours later amid reports that Conte’s final months at Stamford Bridge had been marred by infighting with Chelsea chiefs, particularly over transfer policy.