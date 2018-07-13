India in England

Alastair Cook’s unbeaten 154 puts England Lions in the driver’s seat against India A

by 
File image | David Gray/Reuters

The seasoned Alastair Cook warmed up for next month’s Test series against India with an unbeaten century as England Lions made a solid start against India A on the first day of the only four-day unofficial Test in Worcester on Monday.

Opting to bat, England Lions reached 310 for two in 88 overs at the County Ground at the end of day’s play.

The former England captain, who is part of a strong Lions XI featuring six Test players, reached his hundred from 173 balls.

Cook was unbeaten on 154 off 238 balls, having found the fence 22 times.

Leading the side, opener Rory Burns (5) was dismissed early, allowing fellow England hopeful Nick Gubbins to join Cook at the crease in the fourth over. The duo of Cook and Gubbins put on 155 runs for the second wicket before the younger player fell to Ankit Rajpoot for 73 in the afternoon session. Gubbins hit seven fours and a six while facing 155 balls.

Cook was then involved in a century partnership with another current Test player, Dawid Malan, who was batting on 59 off 127 balls.

The left-handed Cook eased his way through the nineties and went to three figures with a boundary off Navdeep Saini in the 68th over. For India A, Rajpoot and Saini picked up a wicket each on a day when rewards were hard to come by.

The Indians are fielding are a strong XI as well, with Murali Vijay and Ajinkya Rahane named in the XI, ahead of the five-match series that starts next month.

