‘I’m not like the others, I’m different’: Cristiano Ronaldo sounds warning at Juventus unveiling

Cristiano Ronaldo said that he’s “different” from other players of his age who move to China or Qatar for mega-money deals, during his official unveiling as a Juventus player on Monday.

The five-time Ballon d’Or winner was his usual confident self at a press conference in Turin attended by media from all over the globe, following the announcement last week of his 100 million-euro ($117 million) move from European champions Real Madrid.

“I’m different from other players who think their careers are over when they’re my age,” said the 33-year-old Portugal captain.

“I want to show that I’m not like the others, I’m different.

“Players of my age go to China or Qatar so coming to such an important club at this stage in my career makes me very happy.”

Juventus signed the superstar attacker, who signed a four-year deal worth a reported 30 million euros a season, in the hope that he will push them to a coveted Champions League title, the continent’s holy grail.

Preparing to make a run at their eighth Serie A title in as many years and winner of four straight domestic doubles, the Old Lady of Italian football have struggled to turn Italian dominance into European trophies.

Juve haven’t won the competition since 1996 but were beaten finalists in 2015 and 2017, bested respectively by Barcelona and Ronaldo’s former club.

Ronaldo meanwhile has scored more Champions League’s goals - 120 - than anyone else and won four out of the last five editions with Real Madrid.

“We’re going to fight for not just Champions League, but also Serie A and the others trophies,” he said.

“I need to work hard because the Champions League is not easily won. I hope I can help.”

Massive excitement

Hundreds of fans gathered outside the Allianz Stadium in Turin from early morning singing “Ronaldo, bring us the Champions (League)“ as the European competition’s most lethal striker of all time emerged from the club’s medical centre to sign autographs and shake hands amid raucous chants.

Juventus later published a video of Ronaldo chanting “Juve, Juve” as he went back inside to undergo tests.

After passing his medical he met club directors, coach Massimiliano Allegri and his new teammates, saving a warm hug for Italian international defender Giorgio Chiellini, a scene filmed in official club footage.

Ronaldo fever hit Turin after the announcement last week of his 100 million-euro ($117 million) transfer from European champions Real Madrid. Italian media reports the attacker will earn 30 million euros a season and the deal will cost Juve a total of 350 million euros.

Many of the youngsters who came out to greet their new hero were wearing Juventus shirts emblazoned with “Ronaldo” and the number 7, which have been selling quickly in Turin.

Others wore t-shirts with the message “Bem-vindo” – “welcome” in Portuguese – which 5,000 shopkeepers put up posters ahead of Ronaldo’s arrival late Sunday.

One local ice-cream parlour has even created a “CR7” cone, featuring a Portuguese cherry liquor and chocolate shavings.

The mood of joy was not universal. The costly signing upset leaders of one minority union at an automobile plant in southern Italy owned by Fiat-Chrysler – in turn owned by the same holding company as Juventus.

They called a protest strike for Monday but only five of the plant’s 1,700 workers turned out at a protest in support of the action dismissed as a “stunt” by bigger unions representing the workers in Melfi, in the Basilicata region.

‘Repay us with interest’

Juventus fans are hoping that Ronaldo’s arrival will push them to a coveted Champions League title, the continent’s holy grail.

Fresh from their seventh Serie A title in as many years and four straight domestic doubles, the Old Lady of Italian football have struggled to turn Italian dominance into European trophies.

“Our hope is to win the Champions League that for now is the only objective that we’ve not been able to conquer,” says Francesco, 38, from the Tuscan city of Pisa.

“Ronaldo coming will only bring good things to Juventus... He’ll help others to learn things that only champions like him can do.”

Ronaldo has scored 120 Champions League goals, more than anyone else in the history of the competition, and won four out of the last five editions with Real Madrid.

Juve haven’t won the competition since 1996 but reached the final in 2015 and 2017, where they were bested respectively by Barcelona and Ronaldo’s former club.

Mario, 47, from Brescia in Lombardy, got up at 0430 (0230 GMT) to be at the stadium in time to see Ronaldo.

He was at the Allianz Stadium for the first leg of last season’s Champions League quarter-final – won 3-0 by Madrid – when Juve fans rose to their feet to applaud Ronaldo’s outrageous bicycle kick goal.

Massimiliano Allegri’s side were effectively knocked out of the Champions League by Ronaldo in the last two seasons, with the Portuguese scoring a brace in the 2017 final and slotting home the controversial stoppage-time penalty that thwarted an incredible Juve comeback from three goals down and saw them exit at the quarter-final stage.

“I applauded him because he scored a spectacular goal. Now we can enjoy watching him,” says Mario.

“I went to Cardiff for the 2017 Champions League final where he gave us a slap. Now he has to repay us with interest.”

(With AFP inputs)