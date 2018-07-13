Men’s handball team cleared for Asian Games by Indian Olympic Association after High Court ruling

The Indian Olympic Association on Monday cleared the men’s handball team for the upcoming Asian Games after the Lucknow bench of Allahabad High Court intervened.
“We decided to clear men’s handball team for the Asian Games,” IOA secretary-general Rajeev Mehta was quoted as saying by PTI.
“After the court decision, it was referred to IOA legal commission which also cleared it. I have written to Asian Games Organising Committee to consider men’s handball team’s official entry in the Asian Games.”
“We have made the official communication that men’s handball team be allowed to take part in the Games. It is now for the Games organisers to decide on it,” he said.
The men’s handball team was not in the original 524-member contingent of athletes cleared by the IOA earlier this month. But the men’s team featured in the official draw and the Asian federation informed the Handball Federation of India that its team is eligible to take part in the Asian Games.
The IOA did not immediately clear the team, prompting the HFI to file a writ petition at the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court. The women’s handball team has already been cleared by the IOA.
