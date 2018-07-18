West Indies batting legend Chris Gayle sent out a message to the ones who thought that he was past it and that his reflexes had slowed down in recent years.

Playing for Vancouver Knights in the inaugural Global T20 Canada tournament, Gayle, in a strange turn of events, was playing against West Indies B.

The 38-year-old, stationed at first slip, dived full length to his left after batsman Kavem Hodge got a thick edge off leg-spinner Fawad Ahmed. The ball clipped Gayle’s palm and bobbed up in the air. The “universe boss” twisted whilst on the floor and pouched it with his outstretched right hand. The real-time footage was a treat and is likely to be played repeatedly; such was the impact.

Vancouver Knights defeated West Indies B by seven wickets in the final. Gayle, though, had a forgettable outing with the bat during the game, scoring just two.

The southpaw had earlier sent out a message to his detractors with a fine Indian Premier League season, scoring a century. For the ones who thought his reflexes had slowed down, this was yet another reminder to never write the Jamaican off.