India in England 2018

Sam Curran’s five-wicket haul puts England Lions in command, lead India A by 385 runs

Despite fighting half-centuries by Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant, the Lions took a huge lead at the end of day three.

by 
Reuters

England Lions tightened the screws on India A as they dismissed the visitors for 197 and were going strong at 159/4 in their second innings on the third day of the only four-day unofficial Test at Worcester on Wednesday.

At the close of play, England Lions were leading by 385 runs with 6 wickets remaining. Resuming at 144/4, Ajinkya Rahane (49) and Rishabh Pant (58) added another 45 runs to take India A to 189 before the latter was dismissed in the 62nd over by Chris Woakes after he completed his half-century.

Pant, who was today included in the Test squad for India’s senior team for the Test series against England, hit six boundaries and cleared the ropes once during his 111-ball innings. Rahane too was sent packing in the next over by Sam Curran as India A slumped to 189/6.

Curran trapped Shahbaz Nadeem (0) leg before in his next ball, before picking up Mohammed Siraj (1) and Navdeep Saini (0) as India A were all out for 197. In their second essay, England Lions suffered an early blow when Siraj removed former England skipper and first innings centurion Alastair Cook (5) cheaply and then sent back Nick Gubbins (9) to leave them at 25/2.

But skipper Rory Burns (38) and Dawid Malan (56) added 47 to steady the innings before Siraj struck again removing the opener in the 27th over. However, Malan and Ollie Pope (32) took the hosts close to the 150-mark by adding 70 runs.

Once Nadeem cleaned up Malan in the 44th over, Woakes joined Pope as they tried to resurrect the innings.

Brief score:

England Lions 423 & 159/4 (Dawid Malan 56, Mohammed Siraj 3/48) lead India A 197 (Prithvi Shaw 62, Rishabh Pant 58; Sam Curran 5/43) by 385 runs.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.