India in England 2018

‘Most embarrassing thing I’ve done on a cricket field’: Joe Root regrets his ‘mic drop’ celebration

Root’s 113 saw England to an 86-run win that levelled things up at 1-1 before his national record 13th ton completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win over India.

by 
Reuters

Joe Root is keen to utilise his experience batting against spinner Kuldeep Yadav in limited-overs cricket during England’s upcoming Test series with India.

But Test captain Root made it clear one of the biggest lessons he had learnt from a one-day international series-clinching hundred at his Headingley home ground on Tuesday was never to repeat his unusual celebration.

When the Yorkshire batsman hit the winning boundary that both took him to exactly 100 not out and clinched an eight-wicket win with 33 balls to spare that saw England seal a 2-1 success in a three-match series, he dropped his bat.

It was an echo of the ‘mic-drop’ end of set routine favoured by rock stars and comedians, and far removed from the traditional cricket gesture of raising the bat to acknowledge a hundred.

“It was something that I immediately regretted,” said Root.

“I’ve not heard the end of it, it was literally the most embarrassing thing I’ve done on a cricket field. I don’t think it will be the last I hear of it from the group – they’ve been hammering me,” he added of the reaction of his England team-mates.

Far more encouraging for England was the return to form of Root, who had struggled against Kuldeep, who as a left-arm wrist-spinner is a rarity in world cricket.

Kuldeep had Root stumped by MS Dhoni for a duck in the first Twenty20 at Old Trafford and then snared him lbw for just three during India’s eight-wicket victory in the ODI series opener at Trent Bridge last week.

Root was not the only home batsman to struggle against Kuldeep, with the bowler’s stunning return of six for 25 in Nottingham the best by any spinner against England in ODI cricket.

But it was a different story at Lord’s on Saturday, where Root’s 113 not out saw England to an 86-run win that levelled things up at 1-1 before his national record 13th ODI hundred completed a come-from-behind 2-1 win in a three-match series.

England could face Kuldeep in Test cricket too after he was included Wednesday in India’s squad for the first three fixtures of a five-match series that starts at Birmingham’s Edgbaston ground on August 1.

Root, speaking before India unveiled that squad, said he’d gone back to basics in working out how to play Kuldeep rather than use the Merlyn spin-bowling machine for practice.

“I didn’t use Merlyn on this occasion. I looked at the three balls I faced and got out to – one thing that’s very easy to do is over-analyse things, over-think things,” Root explained.

“I felt like I was picking him (Kuldeep) fine and when you look at it for what it actually was, both games my movements weren’t quick enough and I wasn’t getting close enough to the ball, either going forward or back.

“The best players of spin in the world, their footwork is always sharp and when that contact point is there, you’re as still as possible,” added Root, who said his training regime was “literally under-arm feeds, trying to get close to the ball, simple as that and the mind-set of either giving myself as much time as possible or smothering the spin.”

England, who in limited-overs cricket are captained by Eoin Morgan, are now number one in the ODI rankings and among the favourites to win next year’s World Cup on home soil.

But they are fifth in an equivalent International Cricket Council Test table topped by India.

Root urged the Test side to follow the England one-day team’s desire for individual and collective improvement, which was fuelled in part by a woeful first-round exit at the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

“It’s something we are trying really hard to replicate within the Test team,” Root said.

“Hopefully over time, and it’s not something that will happen overnight, we’ll see big improvements long-term within the group,” added the 27-year-old, now second in the latest ICC ODI batting rankings, behind India captain Virat Kohli, published Wednesday.

“It’s about putting the hard yards in and doing that extra bit of work and sometimes doing the stuff that doesn’t always make you feel good but ultimately will make you a better player.”

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Get ready for an 80-hour shopping marathon

Here are some tips that’ll help you take the lead.

Shutterstock

Starting 16th July at 4:00pm, Flipkart will be hosting its Big Shopping Days sale over 3 days (till 19th July). This mega online shopping event is just what a sale should be, promising not just the best discounts but also buying options such as no cost EMIs, buyback guarantee and product exchanges. A shopping festival this big, packed with deals that you can’t get yourself to refuse, can get overwhelming. So don’t worry, we’re here to tell you why Big Shopping Days is the only sale you need, with these helpful hints and highlights.

Samsung Galaxy On Nxt (64 GB)

A host of entertainment options, latest security features and a 13 MP rear camera that has mastered light come packed in sleek metal unibody. The sale offers an almost 40% discount on the price. Moreover, there is a buyback guarantee which is part of the deal.

Original price: Rs. 17,900

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Samsung 32 inches HD Ready LED TV

Another blockbuster deal in the sale catalogue is this audio and visual delight. Apart from a discount of 41%, the deal promises no-cost EMIs up to 12 months.

Original price: Rs. 28,890

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 10,900

Intel Core I3 equipped laptops

These laptops will make a thoughtful college send-off gift or any gift for that matter. Since the festive season is around the corner, you might want to make use of this sale to bring your A-game to family festivities.

Original price: Rs. 25,590

Big Shopping Days price: Rs. 21,900

Fashion

If you’ve been planning a mid-year wardrobe refresh, Flipkart’s got you covered. The Big Shopping Days offer 50% to 80% discount on men’s clothing. You can pick from a host of top brands including Adidas and Wrangler.

With more sale hours, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days sale ensures we can spend more time perusing and purchasing these deals. Apart from the above-mentioned products, you can expect up to 80% discount across categories including mobiles, appliances, electronics, fashion, beauty, home and furniture.

Features like blockbuster deals that are refreshed every 8 hours along with a price crash, rush hour deals from 4-6 PM on the starting day and first-time product discounts makes this a shopping experience that will have you exclaiming “Sale ho to aisi! (warna na ho)”

Set your reminders and mark your calendar, Flipkart’s Big Shopping Days starts 16th July, 4 PM and end on 19th July. To participate in 80 hours of shopping madness, click here.

Play

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.