‘I belong there’: After first pro title, Karman Kaur Thandi confident of good Asian Games show

Karman Kaur Thandi hopes that winning her first pro title will boost her confidence ahead of next month’s Asian Games. Thandi will be playing in the singles category at the Games to be held in Indonesia from August 18. She lifted her first singles title on the ITF Pro circuit without dropping a set at the $25,000 tournament in Hong Kong.

“Yes, winning the 25K Hong Kong has definitely given me a boost, and beating top-200 player without dropping a set in the whole tournament. So for sure [there is] a belief that I belong there and I can do it,” the 20-year-old told PTI.

However, it could be a tough challenge if all 10 Asian players from the top 100 choose to play the event, where wild card entries into the 2020 Olympic Games are on offer. “Yes, I will be playing singles in the Asian Games, and I will try my best to get the medal for the country. The competition is going to be of a very high quality, at least 10 Asian players in the top 100 if they all play,” said Karman, who is currently ranked 216 in singles.

“I have been playing good matches these last few weeks. I only got beaten by higher ranked players who ended up winning the tournament. Reached semis twice and won one tournament. Going into the Games, I feel good and confident.

“The results may have been not on the expected lines but overall the game (show) was good. In the latter part of the six months I have made good progress,” the youngster added.

Thandi will now play her first WTA 250K tournament which begins this Saturday after which she will start her preparations for the Asian Games.