indian cricket

IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla’s aide Akram Saifi steps down following UPCA bribery scandal

Shukla’s executive assistant is heard seeking favours in “cash and kind” to ensure Rahul Sharma’s selection in the state team.

by 
Ron Gaunt/SPORTZPICS

A member of Indian Premier League chairman Rajeev Shukla’s personal staff was on Thursday forced to resign after he was suspended by the Board of Control for Cricket in India due to a sting operation, which alleged that he sought bribes to facilitate selection of players in the Uttar Pradesh team.

A Hindi news channel telecast an alleged phone conversation between Akram Saifi, an executive assistant of Shukla, and cricketer Rahul Sharma in which Saifi is heard seeking favours in “cash and kind” to ensure Sharma’s selection in the state team. Shukla is currently a Director in the Uttar Pradesh Cricket Association.

“Saifi has tendered his resignation. When Mr Shukla’s view was sought on this, he said that it should be accepted with immediate effect,” a top BCCI was quoted as saying by PTI. The development came after the BCCI decided to investigate the matter as per its established regulations.

“...pending the appointment of a Commissioner under Rule 32 of the rules and regulations of BCCI, we are seeking an explanation from Mr. Akram Saifi regarding the allegations made against him,” an internal communication of the BCCI, which is in possession of the PTI, stated. “Mr. Saifi’s reply shall be examined by the Commissioner once appointed,” it added.

“Regarding any issue pertaining to the UPCA, the UPCA would have to deal with the matter under their rules.”

The Rule 32 of the BCCI regulations states that any complaints of misconduct are to be decided by a commissioner, who will be appointed by Board President CK Khanna in this case. The commissioner is mandated to submit his findings within 15 days, which will then be passed on to the BCCI’s disciplinary committee.

The Board’s Anti-Corruption Unit chief Ajit Singh said the audio tapes are being sought from the channel and will be examined. “We have taken note of the sting and will examine the entire matter. Until we speak to the people involved, it is difficult to say anything as of now,” he said.

The player in question, Rahul Sharma, has never represented India and has not been a part of the state team either. He has alleged that Saifi sought bribes and other favours to ensure his selection in the team. He has also accused Saifi of issuing fake age certificates. Saifi has denied all the charges.

“We are open to any inquiry. We follow a very transparent selection process at the UPCA. I can’t comment on the conversation between the two as it is their personal matter,” said UPCA Secretary Yudhveer Singh, dismissing the charges of corruption in selection.

“I have checked about Rahul Sharma and found out that he has never even been a part of the state probables. He has no credibility,” he added. Shukla has not yet reacted to the allegations.

Earlier, the BCCI had sought to steer clear of any association with Saifi even though it admitted that his salary was being paid from the Board’s funds. “The BCCI only allocates funds for its office-bearers’ personal staff. They are free to appoint people of their choice as executive assistants and their salaries come from this fund. However, the Board has got nothing to do with these staffers,” a top Board official said.

