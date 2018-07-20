The All India Football Federation named a 25-member Indian U-20 football squad for the COTIF International tournament scheduled to begin on July 29. The squad will leave for Valencia, Spain on Saturday for the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men’s football tournament under newly-appointed Head Coach Floyd Pinto. This will be his first assignment as Head Coach.

The U-20 national team features players who represented India in the Fifa U-17 World Cup in 2017 as well as those from the U-19 national team.

Midfielder Harmanpreet Singh and Jashandeep Singh, who were part of the 23 short listed players from the Khelo India Project that had appeared for trials at Indian Arrows in Goa, have also been selected into the final squad as part of the reserves.

The team will be playing friendly matches against local clubs on July 23 and July 25 before proceeding for the Mini Mundial Sub U-20 Men’s football tournament. The Indian youngsters will be up against Argentina U-20, Venezuela U-20, Mauritania U-20 and Murcia U-20, a local side, during the tournament.

Squad

Goalkeepers: Prabhsukhan Singh Gill, Vishal Dube, Sachin Suresh.

Defenders: Boris Singh, Sahil Panwar, Anwar Ali, Sanjeev Stalin, Jitendra Singh, Ashis Rai, Deepak Tangri, Narendra, Sumit Rathi.

Midfielders: Suresh Singh, Ninthoi Meetei, Amarjit Singh, Abhijit Sarkar, Jeakson Singh, Nongdamba Naorem, Rahul K.P, Harmanpreet Singh, Lalengmawia, Jashandeep Singh.

Forwards: Rahim Ali, Aniket Jadhav, Aman Chetri.

Head Coach: Floyd Pinto



Fixtures

JULY 29: India U-20 vs Murcia U-20.

JULY 31: India U-20 vs Mauritania U-20.

AUGUST 03: India U-20 vs Venezuela U-20.

AUGUST 05: India U-20 vs Argentina U-20.