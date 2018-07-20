Indian wrestler Mansi settled for a silver medal after being outplayed in the final by Japan’s Akie Hanai and Swati Shinde claimed a bronze at the Junior Asian Wrestling Championships in New Delhi on Friday.

Mansi had won her two bouts in dominant fashion, winning by technical superiority against Nadia Narin (10-0) and Zhanerka Assanova (11-0). However, she could not continue with her good form in the final against the superior Japanese, who claimed gold, winning the final by technical superiority.

Swati comfortably won against Thailand’s Duangnapa Boonyasu by technical superiority (10-0) to claim the bronze in the 53kg category. She had lost her semifinal 0-6 to China’s Yuhong Zhong, a defeat by fall. In her quarter-final, she beat Uzbekistan’s Shakhodat Djullibaeva.

However, Anshu lost her bronze medal bout to China’s Xinyuan Sun 2-4 in the 62kg category and Tina lost her bronze medal match in the 65kg category, outplayed 1-8 to Mongolia’s Delgermaa Enkhsaikhan. Sonika Hooda also missed out on a bronze, losing 3-5 to Taipei’s Hui Tsz Chang.