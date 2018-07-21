India’s challenge at the doubles event of Hall of Fame Tennis Championship came to an end on Friday night after the defeats of Divij Sharan and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan with their respective partners in the semifinals in Newport.

Second seeds Sharan and Jackson Withrow lost 3-6, 4-6 to Jonathan Erlich and Artem Sitak in their semi-final while Jeevan and Austin Krajicek lost a tight match to Marcelo Arevalo and Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela.

India’s challenge is still alive in the singles with Ramkumar Ramanathan set to play America’s Tim Smyczek for a place in his first ever ATP singles final late on Saturday night.

At the ITF $15K tournament in Jakarta, Indonesia, eighth seed Mahak Jain advanced to the final. The Indian overcame Aldila Sutjiadi, seeded sixth, with a 3-6, 6-1, 7-6(4) win. She will play the unseeded Arianne Hartono for the trophy.

However, Zeel Desai, seeded third, went down in the other semi-final losing to Hartono 0-6, 5-7. She lost her doubles match as well finishing as the runner-up in doubles with her Japanese partner Mana Ayukawa. The top-seeded pair lost to Hartono and Aldila Sutjiadi 6-1, 6-2.

At the President’s Cup ATP Challenger tournament in Kazakhstan, Arjun Kadhe, the last Indian in the fray, lost the doubles final. He and partner Denis Yevseyev were runners-up after a 5-7, 6-7 loss to third seed Mikhail Elgin and Yaraslav Shyla.

Karman Kaur Thandi beat Nika Kukharchuk 6-3, 6-1 to reach the second round of qualifying at the WTA event Jiangxi Open. She needs to win one more match to qualify for the main draw.

Prajnesh Gunneswaran started his campaign at the qualifying for the Atlanta Open with a strong, come-from-behind win over Egyptian Mohammed Safwat. The Indian won 0-6, 6-3, 6-1 and will hope to reach the main draw of the ATP 250 event.