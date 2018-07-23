Lewis Hamilton kept his victory in the German Grand Prix on Sunday despite being summoned to the stewards for an aborted pit stop during the safety car period of the race. The world champion received a reprimand but was not stripped of his spectacular win.

The stewards had summoned the Mercedes star to investigate a possible breach of the International Motoring Federation (FIA) Sporting Code when he crossed a line between the pit entry lane and the race circuit.

Hamilton stormed from 14th on the grid to win the rain-hit race and regain the leadership of the world championship after title rival Sebastian Vettel crashed out in the treacherous conditions. Hamilton chose to stay out on his ultra-soft tyres during the safety sar period that followed Vettel’s accident, swerving away from pitting and crossing a patch of grass to re-join the straight.