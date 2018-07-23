Indian tennis round-up: Ankita suffers a first-round loss in China, Siddharth wins in Indonesia

India’s top-ranked woman in singles, Ankita Raina, crashed out of the Jiangxi Open, a WTA International tournament, on Monday. Ankita lost to the Chinese second seed, Wang Qiang, 2-6, 1-6 in the first round. Qiang broke the Indian’s serve five times en route to an easy win.
Ankita’s compatriot Karman Kaur Thandi will be up against China’s Lu Jiajing on Tuesday. Ankita, Karman and Prarthana Thombare will also play their doubles matches with their respective partners.
The Indian men didn’t have much success in the qualifying rounds of the ITF Futures tournaments over the world. Terence Das lost to Italy’s Christian Felline 1-6, 2-6 in the first round of ITF F12 Futures Portugal. Arpit Sharma and Tejas Chaukulkar lost the first round qualifying matches in Germany.
Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha and Siddharth Vishwakarma, however, qualified for the main draw at ITF F1 Futures Indonesia with straight-set wins in the final round of the qualifiers.
Women
|TOURNAMENT
|RESULTS
|WTA International (Jiangxi Open)
|* Ankita Raina lost to Wang Qiang [2] (China) 2-6, 1-6 in the first round.
Men
In qualifying rounds:-
ITF F12 Futures Portugal (USD 25K): Terence Das lost to Christian Felline (Italy) 1-6, 2-6 in the first round.
ITF F20 Futures Spain (USD 25K): Chinmaya Dev Chauhan lost to David Sanchez Herrero (Spain) 4-6, 6-2, 1-6 in the first round.
ITF F9 Futures Germany (USD 15K): Arpit Sharma lost to Julian Onken (Germany) 0-6, 3-6 in the first round; Tejas Chaukulkar lost to Constantin Schmitz (Germany) 3-6, 1-6 in the first round.
ITF F2 Futures Morocco (USD 15K): Manvir Randhawa lost to Andrea Bessire (Italy) 1-6, 1-6 in the second round.
ITF F1 Futures Indonesia (USD 15K): Niki Kaliyanda Poonacha [2] beat Shamael Chaudhry 7-5, 6-1 in the final round, Anurag Nenwani [5] lost to Alexander Bebanine [16] (Australia) 2-6, 4-6 in the final round, Siddharth Vishwakarma [7] beat Jatin Dahiya 6-3, 6-4 in the final round.