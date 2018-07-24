indian cricket

‘I’d pick Sachin, at his best’: Rahul Dravid, on which batsman could bat for his life

Among other things, Dravid said that he would have liked to have Brian Lara’s flair and creativity in his batting.

by 
File image | PTI

Ask any cricketer of repute, past or present, who they would like to bat for their life, the answer would, in majority of the cases, be Rahul Dravid. And when Dravid was asked that question, he chose Sachin Tendulkar.

“The best guy I’ve played with was Sachin Tendulkar. In terms of quality and class. So I’d pick Sachin, at his best,” was Dravid’s response.

In a recent video interview with ESPNCricinfo, Dravid was answering 25 questions posed to him by senior journalist Sharda Ugra and as we have come to expect from him, the answers were witty and engaging.

Among other things, Dravid said that he would have liked to have Brian Lara’s flair and creativity in his batting, and if he had to choose bowlers from the past that he would have liked to face, it would be Michael Holding or Jeff Thomson – “just for a few balls though and definitely not without a helmet!”

When asked which batsman from the past he would have liked to have a partnership with, Dravid said, “I would have loved to have partnered Sunil Gavaskar. And hopefully Gavaskar would have gotten out when I was still batting and GR Viswanath would have walked in. That would have been cool. They were my childhood heroes growing up.”

Reserving special praise for Kagiso Rabada, as one of the bowlers that he would love to face from the current crop, Dravid added, “If you’re counting Indian bowlers, Bhuvi (Bhuvneshwar Kumar) would be quite a challenge. Facing Bhuvi with the new ball with his ability to get the ball to move away and come back in would be a great challenge.”

Dravid also spoke about how the biggest influence in his life came from his parents, and they were his role models. Dravid singled out Roger Federer as the athlete he admires the most away from cricket, for “the way he’s carried himself and what he’s done,” and said he had a fan-boy moment a few years ago when he met the Swiss star at Wimbledon and clicked a picture with him.

Known for being an astute reader of the game, and a well-informed individual off the pitch, Dravid’s answer to what was the finest book he has read, was quite telling.

“It’s not the finest book but it is a book that influenced me as a youngster. It is Jonathan Livingston Seagull by Richard Bach. I read it as a 15-16-year-old and [it] resonated a lot with me, with what I was trying to do at that stage in life. It came in at a time when I was single-mindedly trying to make a career out of cricket, so the bird’s flight towards excellence resonated with me,” he said.

And in a career filled with memorable knocks around the world that made many a front-page of Indian newspapers through his career, Dravid’s favourite headline dates much further back.

“Favourite headline... ‘Dravid helps St Joseph’s win title’. I think that’s one of the earliest in my career, as a schoolboy and the first time your name comes in the headline, you remember it. I was all excited about it and hope they get the spelling right. A lot of times in my early career, I have a lot of these paper clippings that said ‘David’, instead of ‘Dravid’ – the papers thought that we made a mistake in the scoresheet,” he said.

And finally, Dravid also recalled the time he was sledged by the Australians during the famous Kolkata Test, when he walked out to bat for the second innings at No 6 and changed the game around with a mammoth partnership alongside VVS Laxman.

“When I walked in at Calcutta, I was reminded that I batted at No 3 in the first Test and by the time of the fourth innings of that series, I was at number six, and that I could be be number 12 by the end of the series, which I thought was really funny. And it was a real possibility!”

You can watch the full interview here.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.