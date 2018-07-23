English Premier League

Marco Silva era kicks off at Everton with signing of Brazilian forward Richarlison

The 21-year-old played under Silva at Watford, and scored five times for the Hornets under the Portuguese manager.

by 
AFP

Everton have lured Brazilian forward Richarlison away from Premier League rivals Watford on a five-year deal worth a reported £40 million ($53 million, €45 million).

The 21-year-old is Everton’s first signing since Marco Silva, under whom he played at Watford, was appointed manager of the Merseyside club on May 31 in succession to Sam Allardyce, after the ex-England boss had taken the Toffees to an eighth-placed finish after a poor start to last season under Ronald Koeman.

Richarlison scored five times in his opening 12 Premier League matches for the Hornets last term but did not get another goal for Watford after Silva was sacked in January.

Everton announced Tuesday that Richarlison had signed a deal that would keep him at Goodison Park until June 2023.

“I want to have a lot of success with Everton,” Richarlison told his new club’s website. “I think it is going to be important for me here to be with Marco Silva again. I will learn more because I am still learning as a player and I aim to develop and grow here.

“Everton have put their faith in me and I intend to honour this shirt and demonstrate on the pitch why I came here.

“I’ve known the manager for a while, obviously, so I know how he works.”

Richarlison was a regular for the Brazil Under-20 side, and hopes that the move can edge him closer to full international recognition.

“I developed really well with him while he was with me at Watford. It was really good working with him and one day I believe he can help me to be selected for Brazil in the full national team.”

Meanwhile, Portuguese boss Silva said it was important to bolster his options as Everton look to challenge higher up the table after last season’s disappointments following heavy investment in the transfer market.

“He is one more player who can help us,” he said. “He is a good player who will make our team and our squad more competitive.

“The competition between our players is really important to me. This is what will make us better as a club, always that competition within the squad.”

Everton open their Premier League campaign with a visit to newly-promoted Wolves on Saturday, August 11.

