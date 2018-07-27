‘Find this decision ridiculous’: Twitter reacts to Adil Rashid’s selection for India Tests

England selection chief Ed Smith and his panel were under fire on Thursday following their controversial decision to recall leg-spinner Adil Rashid for next week’s first Test against India – a move Michael Vaughan slammed as “ridiculous”.

Rashid was included in a 13-man squad even though he has opted out of playing first-class County Championship cricket for Yorkshire this season.

Being available for Championship cricket has long been an essential requirement for England selection and many observers believe it’s wrong Rashid, for all his recent excellent one-day international form, should get a Test recall without playing red-ball cricket.

Former England captain Vaughan, who himself played for Yorkshire, was scathing in his assessment.

So we have picked someone who cannot be arsed with 4 day cricket for the Test Team ... Forget whether he is good enough or not I find this decision ridiculous ... !!! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 26, 2018

Normally the announcement that a Yorkshire player had been selected for an England side would be a cause for rejoicing among the White Rose faithful.

But former Yorkshire and England seamer Matthew Hoggard was also among those who tweeted their disapproval of Rashid’s recall for the first of a five-match series at Edgbaston.

Just heard Rashid has been picked in the test squad !

Another kick In the teeth for county cricket !

Total devaluation in the championship!#dowhatyoulike — Matthew hoggard (@Hoggy602) July 26, 2018

Can’t blame Rashid for getting selected ! Bewildered how the selectors have picked someone who has signed a white ball only contract for his club !

If championship cricket doesn’t matter and you can still play test matches why bother with the comp ? — Matthew hoggard (@Hoggy602) July 26, 2018

Yorkshire chief executive Mark Arthur made a similar point, telling the county’s website: “We’re very surprised that England have called Adil up after not playing red-ball cricket this season.

“Neither has he expressed a desire to do so. I hope that England know what they’re doing to Adil, and the county game.”

Meanwhile even the 30-year-old Rashid, who has yet to play a Test in England after 10 appearances overseas, said he was taken aback by his recall after more than 18 months out of the format since playing against India in Chennai in December 2016.

“It was definitely a tough decision –- and yes, obviously, I was kind of surprised,” Rashid told Sky Sports News.

“To get back in the Test side, usually people have got to go back to their counties and perform to be considered.

“But me and Ed Smith and a few others, had a chat –- and they were thinking, if I can be available... we’ll be happy for me to be in the squad.”

Rashid’s recall came alongside that of off-spinner Moeen Ali, who was preferred to Somerset’s Dom Bess – a Test debutant in the drawn series against Pakistan earlier this season.

It was a bold move by a panel headed up by new selection chief Smith, who recalled Jos Buttler against Pakistan on the strength of the batsman’s form in the Indian Premier League.

Rashid starred recently in England’s one-day series wins over Australia and India, taking 20 wickets at an average of 23.95.

He also produced a classic leg-break to bowl India captain and star batsman Virat Kohli as England clinched a 2-1 success at the bowler’s Headingley home ground.

Meanwhile left-arm spinner Jack Leach, who like Rashid naturally turns the ball away from right-handed batsmen, suffered concussion on his return to county cricket with Somerset after breaking his thumb on the eve of the Pakistan series and so has yet to add to his debut cap against New Zealand in Christchurch.

Former England batsman Smith insisted that while Rashid’s contractual situation at Yorkshire was unchanged for this season, he would also have to commit to playing red-ball cricket if he wanted a long-term Test future.

“Adil fully understands that if he wishes to be eligible for Test cricket in the 2019 season, he must have a county contract to play four-day cricket,” he said.

“Moving forward, England Test players must be committed to the County Championship.

“Clearly, the one-off circumstances around Adil’s return to the Test squad are unusual.

“However, the selection panel was unanimous in believing that Adil should be selected in England’s squad.”

Twitter, especially the English cricket community, was abuzz with reaction to the news but there were a fair few jokes floating around as well.

"County clubs generally now are feeling a little bit like doormats"



Strong words from the @YorkshireCCC director of cricket Martyn Moxon about the selection of @AdilRashid03 on @bbc5live #bbccricket #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/makpMGKhqT — Test Match Special (@bbctms) July 26, 2018

Ed Smith says "Dom Bess has had limited opportunities to play 4 day cricket". At least he's played, unlike Rashid who hasn't for almost 12 months. — Edward Bevan (@EdBevanCricket) July 26, 2018

Rashid's selection uncomfortable - player can't be bothered playing red ball for his county, makes Test comeback after failing to get any T20 franchise gigs etc.

But have some admiration for Smith who says "to hell with all that" and simply chooses what he thinks is best squad. — John Etheridge (@JohnSunCricket) July 26, 2018

Adil Rashid's selection tells you how bare the cupboard is for spinners in England. Also, I suspect, it could be an indicator of how bare the tracks might be. I wonder then, if England will play two spinners. That will be something! — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) July 26, 2018

I’m comfortable with the outcome that he is now able to play red ball cricket https://t.co/WGxKRgpndT — David 'Bumble' Lloyd (@BumbleCricket) July 26, 2018

Rashid's selection has roused some passion in Yorkshire and the counties, but I think England selectors had to focus on the job at hand. It's not the first time a player has been persuaded out of retirement. It also points to scarcity — Sambit Bal (@sambitbal) July 26, 2018

I would think Moeen Ali would be a bigger threat to India than Adil Rashid, but we will wait and see #ENGvIND — Hemant (@hemantbuch) July 26, 2018

After they did it once in 2017, Virat Kohli & Co. have been presented the opportunity to finish Adil Rashid's red ball career for the second time. — Abhishek (@Sajjanlaunda) July 26, 2018

Certainly big pressure on Rashid if he plays next week, which I guess is what @yorkshireccc statement alludes to: fitness, but more so the mental approach to bowling in a Test match, which is entirely different to a one day game. — Jonathan Agnew (@Aggerscricket) July 26, 2018

Makes you wonder... was it all down to this one moment?