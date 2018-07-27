hockey world cup

Hockey World Cup: India failed to step up on a day when Ireland had their fairytale moment

Ireland – the lowest ranked side in pool B – booked their quarter-final berth and pushed India to the brink of elimination.

by 
India vs Ireland | FIH

With four minutes for the final quarter to end, a rare error in the midfield by Ireland gave India their best opportunity of the match to score. Captain Rani Rampal stole the ball from the midfielder, rushed to the sparsely populated Irish circle from the right. Udita, to the captain’s left, in front of the net, had a better angle to strike the ball.

Rani, however, as she has done many times before, decided to save the team herself, keep it afloat in the contest amidst flickering hope and went for the goal. She has managed to score some stunning goals before. But not on Thursday. It was not her day. It was not India’s day. It was Ireland’s. Their goalkeeper just Ayeisha McFerran just had to extend her right leg to get rid of the ball and India’s final chance to equalise.

Ireland are ranked 16th in the world, six places below India. They are the lowest ranked side in their pool. They are playing their first World Cup in 16 years. They haven’t even booked their hotel accommodation in London beyond the quarter-finals stage. Before this World Cup, they hadn’t won a group game at this tournament for decades. Yet, on Thursday, they became the first team in the World Cup to book the quarter-final berth after pipping India 1-0.

The Irish spirit

“A quarter-final with a game to spare, if you had given me that before the tournament I would have snapped your hand off,” said Ireland’s head coach Graham Shaw after the match.

After the match, his hands were covering his mouth. He looked at his team huddling in the middle of the ground with screams of joy and at the bunch of face-painted Irish fans cheering one of their most famous win.

But except the possession and the number of goals scored, Ireland were the second best team in other key statistics. They had one-third of India’s shots on goals (5-15), almost one-third of circle entries (10-27) and four penalty corners fewer than their higher-ranked opponents. Yet they managed to triumph. Because, on Thursday, it wasn’t about the numbers as much as it was about the spirit.

Perhaps the numbers that matter aren’t available. It would be interesting to see the work-rate of both teams. For, the Irish women, on a hot and humid day at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, seemed to exhaust every bit of their energy and manufacture more when it was needed to fend off the Indians, who sought an equaliser desperately once the Green Machine scored towards the end of first quarter.

Anna O’Flanagan’s little deflection of Shirley McCay’s penalty corner drag-flick to the top corner of the Indian net was enough for the Irish team to record one of their most famous win in the World Cup.

“For our first World Cup in 16 years and to make the quarter-finals with a game in hand is great. It’s not every Ireland team that can say something like that,” Ireland goalkeeper Ayeisha McFerran told BT Sport after the game.

The Great Green Wall of Defence

It wasn’t that India didn’t try at all. Their sluggishness in the first 10 minutes of the first quarter cost them a goal. But India were all over Ireland in the last few minutes of the quarter. But Ireland held them off.

In the second quarter, they had a moment of anxiety when their ‘keeper almost deflected a long-range strike from Vandana Katariya into the top corner of her own net. But otherwise, the Irish defence was top class.

“We knew, coming into this game that our defence has to be rock solid. It was that way in the first half and I hope it continues to be that way in the second half as well,” Ireland’s goal scorer Anna O’Flanagan said after the first half.

And her hopes were realised. That India played their A-game only in intermittent phases helped the lower-ranked team.

The finishing of the women in blue came under scrutiny again. Rani’s miss in the final quarter apart, there were quite a few times that India came close to the Irish net in their 27 circle penetrations. But on a day when it mattered a lot, the team had a collective failure of finishing. The penalty corner conversion – rather the lack of it – once again became an obvious reason for the downfall of the team.

Coach Sjoerd Marijne’s post-match comments reiterated the afore-mentioned issues.

“We had numerous opportunities to score. But they really did well. In hockey, the one who scores matters more than the one who creates more chances. We made good interceptions – I am satisfied with that – but we failed to make the most of it.”

Despite the loss – and the glum faces of the women in blue after the match – Marijne said that the team’s confidence is unaffected. And, confidence, India would need to muster as much as they can before taking on USA in a contest they can’t afford to lose.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

A musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover

What do these three works of art have in common?

What connects Raghav Sachar, Ranveer Brar and Taxi Fabric? On the surface, nothing at all. Sachar is known for his genius musical abilities, Brar a chef loved for demystifying food while the essence of Taxi Fabric goes way beyond its name. All three operate, and thrive, in unconnected domains. Upon looking closer, though, a common thread emerges between their work so far - an unmistakable streak of creativity.

Raghav Sachar is a singer, composer and film scorer who was featured in a National Geographic series, My Brilliant Brain, for his prodigious musical abilities - he can effortlessly switch between male and female vocals and play over 30 musical instruments! His adaptations of old Bollywood songs, shot in a multi-screen format, have been especially well received on the Internet.

Ranveer Brar is a well-known chef who is working to expand the idea of food. He has appeared in culinary shows as diverse as Masterchef India, Great Indian Rasoi, Thank God It’s Fryday and Food Tripping. Brar’s work in food media isn’t merely instructional, he seeks to deep dive into food - to the very science of it and its endless aesthetic possibilities. Brar is also a phenomenal food stylist who approaches food presentation as no less than an art, and himself as no less than a food artiste.

Taxi Fabric is a startup that turns taxi seat covers into canvases for artists. Through Taxi Fabric, artists have found a medium to unleash their creativity and activism onto Mumbai’s roads – the iconic kaali peelis. If you get lucky on a Mumbai street, you may hop into a world of Mumbai’s chawls, surrealist Persian architecture, Chandni Chowk and more in your short taxi ride.

The latest projects from these three creatives have a connection too - the same muse, presented by Flipkart. The muse inspired Raghav Sachar to recreate one of his own songs ‘Baahon Mein Tu Aaja’. Watch his new version of the song below.

Chef Ranveer Brar, meanwhile, dipped into his food styling instinct to create a beautiful dish. You can watch his piece of culinary art below.

Taxi Fabric brought on board Arun Chanchal, a graphic designer who describes his aesthetic as geometric surrealism. Watch the stunning result of their collaboration below.

Flipkart revealed the #ExtraordinaryBeauty that launched a musical remix, a delectable dish and a taxi makeover on 20th July. Watch the reveal below.

Honor 9N is the latest in Honor’s range of beautiful, yet highly functional, phones. There’s a lot that makes Honor 9N a worthy muse - it boasts 2.5D curved glass design with 12-layer nano coating process. It, moreover, offers full-screen display thanks to its notch design. Honor 9N will be launched in India as a Flipkart exclusive on 24th July, 2018. To know more about the phone, click here. Stay tuned for the launch, here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Flipkart and not by the Scroll editorial team.