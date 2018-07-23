‘Congratulations Skipper’: Cricketers wish new Pakistan PM Imran Khan on Twitter

Pakistan’s World Cup winning captain Imran Khan is all set to become the country’s new Prime Minister. On Thursday, the cricketer-turned-politician addressed the media claiming victory in the general elections.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf chief said that with this win, he has secured the chance to fulfill his dream to serve the nation. “I thank god, after 22 years of struggle, my prayers have been answered,” Khan said.

Imran Khan will emulate former Fijian PM (later President) Kamisese Mara (Ratu Sir Kamisese Kapaiwai Tuimacilai Mara), who had appeared in two first-class matches for the Fiji national team against Otago and Canterbury during Fiji's cricket tour of New Zealand in 1953/54. — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) July 27, 2018

Congratulations poured in from the cricket community on Twitter as players from all over wished him luck for this new innings.

Imran is the epitome of setting the bar high and reaching it. Congratulations & good luck to my cricketing hero, Imran Khan! — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) July 27, 2018

My heartiest congratulations to the new Prime minister of Pakistan; Prime Minister Imran Khan. Proud to know an outstanding former player could achieve such an important role in leading ones country. May he lead with integrity and by example. Inshallah🙏🏽🙏🏽. — ian bishop (@irbishi) July 26, 2018

Pakistan cricketers, many of whom have been vocal about their support for the former captain throughout the election campaigning, celebrated the win on social media.

It was in your leadership skip @ImrankhanPTI that we became world champions in 1992. It is in your leadership that we can again become a great democratic country. #voteforkapatan#nayapakistan — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 21, 2018

A special speech from a Great Leader..Very simple, honest and practical..Feeling so proud to be a student of such a Mentor.. Congratulations Skipper @ImranKhanPTI #BehindYouSkipper #NayaPakistan — Waqar Younis (@waqyounis99) July 26, 2018

Congrat PTI and @ImranKhanPTI on a truly historic victory! The 22 yr old struggle has finally paid off & deservedly. Pakistanis have a lot of expectations from u I really hope u lead from the front! I request all opposing parties& media to accept the result and help rebuild 🇵🇰 — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) July 26, 2018

Congratulations Pakistan.We finally have a true leader & 1 most admired around the world.His sincerity & hard work reflects his success in anything he does. Sport, a hospital & now leading the country. I welcome my 1 & only inspiration @ImranKhanPTI as my country’s Prime Minister — Azhar Mahmood (@AzharMahmood11) July 26, 2018

That was one inspiring speech, had the honesty and sincerity of a leader who feels the people of Pakistan

My daughter and the children of this generation are going to be part of #NayaPakistan. No words to describe that feeling. Congrats @ImranKhanPTI I’m praying for ur success IA — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) July 26, 2018

All my prayers and wishes for our new PM...But we all have to strive together to achieve for better pakistan. It’s our pakistan and we all are accountable and responsible. Allah bless all @ImranKhanPTI — Saqlain Mushtaq (@Saqlain_Mushtaq) July 26, 2018

Glad the #elections2018 went well and the people have given a verdict for change. @ImranKhanPTI has been a force since he won us the World Cup and his struggle of so many years is shining today. We pray he fulfils his promises and makes Pakistan prosper inshaAllah @PTIofficial — Umar55 (@mdk_gul) July 26, 2018

congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI on elected our new prime minister.hoping to see a new happy & prosper Pakistan in shaa Allah.Pakistan zindabad 🇵🇰🇵🇰🇵🇰#ElectionPakisntan2018 #Naya_Pakistan pic.twitter.com/0lbLhdxR6S — Kamran Akmal (@KamiAkmal23) July 26, 2018

Ma Shaa Allah @ImranKhanPTI U done it once again 🤲🏼, Long Marathon Struggle against corruption ✅, A man of Strong Believe , #GREATLEADER #IRONMAN 😍👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼, Banay Ga Naya Pakistan 🇵🇰, IN SHAA ALLAH , — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) July 26, 2018

Brilliant tweet @Jemima_Khan I agree. Great captain, great cricketer, great man I hope he does well. Please send him my congratulations and best wishes. https://t.co/bRvQnUdFlj — Geoffrey Boycott (@GeoffreyBoycott) July 26, 2018

Congratulations to @ImranKhanPTI on his election to PM of Pakistan...I don’t generally get involved in talking politics but from what I have seen he is a good man and I wish him all the best in making Pakistan great again 👌🏽 — Adam Hollioake (@adamhollioake) July 26, 2018

So that bloke who kept hitting me on the head at Hove @SussexCCC is now PM of Pakistan! Congrats @ImranKhanPTI & good luck — Alan Butcher (@abutch58) July 26, 2018

And to cap all the good wishes, there is this gem from BBC before the elections where they mistook Wasin Akram fo Khan in a video. Nobody is going to forget this one in hurry.

“Is Imran Khan, the British-educated former cricket player about to become Prime Minister of Pakistan?”



- probably, but the man in this clip is WASIM AKRAM. pic.twitter.com/Dbyj782Zw0 — Tina Daheley (@TinaDaheley) July 26, 2018

Apologies on our intro just then!! A bit of an error - that was Wasim Akram bowling and not Imran Khan #newsnight — BBC Newsnight (@BBCNewsnight) July 25, 2018