Indian athletics

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra qualifies for the Diamond League 2018 finals in Birmingham

Chopra has 12 points and currently lies sixth. He is among the six throwers who have qualified for the final.

by 
AFP

Javelin Thrower Neeraj Chopra has qualified for the finals of the IAAF Diamond League 2018 along with five other athletes to be held in Zurich on 30 August.

Chopra currently lies sixth in the Diamond League standings for 2018 with 12 points from three meetings. The 20-year-old’s first competition in the DL saw him finish fourth in the Doha Diamond League with a throw of 87.43 metres.

It was a throw which saw him break his 2016 national record of 86.48 metres set at the Under-20 World Championships in Bydgoszcz, Poland. The next DL meeting at Eugene saw him throw an under-par 80.81 metres, finishing sixth in tricky conditions.

Rabat was the meet at which the Indian clinched his place in the DL final after throwing a 83.32 metres. Neeraj followed that up with a victory at Sotteville where he came up trumps with a throw of 85.17 metres.

The year had started well for Neeraj as he threw a 86.47 metres in winning the Commonwealth Games gold at Gold Coast.

Seasonal bests of Javelin Throwers in the DL. (Image courtesy: www.diamondleague.com)
Seasonal bests of Javelin Throwers in the DL. (Image courtesy: www.diamondleague.com)

With only one Diamond League meeting remaining in Birmingham on 18 August 2018, Chopra cannot be overtaken in a race for the finals. With the top eight making the finals, Chopra’s 12 points can only be bested by Qatar’s Ahmed Bader, who sits seventh with 7 points.

A DL win being worth 8 points means that eighth-placed Keshorn Walcott with two points and others below him cannot surmount Neeraj’s total of 12.

The Germans Thomas Rohler and Andreas Hofmann lead the race to Birmingham with 21 and 19 points respectively. Johannes Vetter is another strong contender with 14 points from only two meets.

Estonia’s Magnus Kirt and Jakub Vadlejch, last year’s DL champion from Czech Republic, both with 15 points are also in the fray. All five men above Neeraj are expected to compete at the upcoming European Athletics Championships in Berlin.

Support our journalism by subscribing to Scroll+ here. We welcome your comments at letters@scroll.in.
Sponsored Content BY 

Daily survival can be accomplished on a budget

By knowing what you need, when you need it and where to find it.

Creating and managing a fully-functional adult life can get overwhelming. If the planning isn’t intimidating enough, the budgeting is especially stressful with the rising prices of daily essentials. A separate survival fund is not what is required, though. The bulk of survival in the 21st century is based on your product smarts. Knowing what you need when you need it is more than half the battle won.

Needs vary according to different life situations. For instance, in their first tryst with homemaking, young tenants struggle for survival. They need to cultivate a relationship with products they never cared to use at home. Floor cleaners, bathroom cleaners and dish soaps are essential; monitor their usage with discipline. Then there are personal utensils, to be safeguarded with a vengeance. Let’s not forget mosquito, rodent and cockroach repellents to keep hefty, unwanted medical bills away. For those shifting into a hostel for the first time, making an initial inventory covering even the most underrated things (basic kitchen implements, first aid kit, clothes hangers, cloth clips etc.) will help reduce self-made crises.

Glowing new parents, meanwhile, face acute, urgent needs. Drowning in best wishes and cute gifts, they tend to face an immediate drought of baby supplies. Figuring out a steady, reliable supply of diapers and baby shampoos, soaps, powders and creams can take a slight edge off of parenting for exhausted new parents.

Then there are the experts, the long-time homemakers. Though proficient, they can be more efficient with regards to their family’s nutrition needs with some organisation. A well-laid out kitchen command centre will help plan out their shopping and other chores for the coming day, week and month. Weekly meal plans, for example, will not only ensure all family members eat right, but will also cut down on indecision in the supermarket aisle and the subsequent wasteful spending. Jot down fruits and vegetables, dried fruits and nuts and health beverages for growing kids. Snack Stations are a saviour for moms with perpetually hungry li’l ones, keeping your refrigerator strategically stocked with healthy snacks options that can cater to tastes of all family members.

Once the key needs are identified, the remainder of the daily survival battle is fought on supermarket aisles. Collecting deals, tracking sales days and supermarket hopping have been the holy grail of budget shopping. Some supermarkets, though, are more proactive in presenting value for money on items of daily need. The video below captures the experiences of shoppers who have managed savings just by their choice of supermarket.

Play

Big Bazaar offers the easiest route to budget shopping with its lowest price guarantee on 1500+ daily essentials across all its stores. This offer covers all frequently bought items such as ghee, sugar, edible oil, detergent, toilet cleaners, soaps, shampoos, toothpaste, health drinks, tea, biscuits and much, much more. Moreover, the ‘Har Din Lowest Price’ guarantee is not limited to a few sales days and will be applicable all year round. To know more about Har Din Lowest Price at Big Bazaar, click here.

This article was produced by the Scroll marketing team on behalf of Big Bazaar and not by the Scroll editorial team.